The OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T and 7T Pro will have OxygenOS 11 with Android 11 before the end of the year

With Android 11 already in circulation and different phones landing with the new version of Google’s operating system, the focus is now on updates of models that have been on sale for a long time, and there the manufacturers are putting a good part of their efforts. OnePlus among them, of course.

The eastern manufacturer presented its latest phone yesterday, the OnePlus 8T that will arrive directly with Android 11, and took the opportunity to slide, not on stage, when we would see the great update arrive on its phones from last year, The OnePlus 7 series. It will be in the month of December and it seems that for the Nord we will have to wait a little longer.

OnePlus 7 in December, Nord in 2021

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, those corresponding to the first half of this year 2020, are already enjoying Android 11 through the Open Beta 1, which was released at the beginning of last September. With the OnePlus 8T already presented with Android 11, It would only remain to know when we will have news of the version change in a OnePlus Nord that could receive it next year.

But those who will have Android 11 before the end of the year are the users of the OnePlus 7 of last 2019. OxygenOS 11, running on Android 11, will be released for them in the month of December although we still do not know if it will be a beta or a pure and hard update for all users of the aforementioned phones.

Specifically, we are talking about OxygenOS 11 with Android 11 for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. In addition, it has been confirmed that the same update will be released for the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition enjoyed by T-Mobile users in the United States of America, although this model could receive the update in the month of January 2021.

Via | XDA Developers