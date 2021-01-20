The OnePlus 7 and 7T receive Android 11 with the first beta of OxygenOS 11

- Advertisement -

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T are starting to update to Android 11 with Open Beta 1. The update comes weeks after the OnePlus Nord received said beta, thus assuming the first (not stable) deployment phase of the latest Google operating system update.

We can install this beta manually on our OnePlus without having to be registered in any beta program, downloading the official file on our phone and without having to do a factory reset. If we want to go back to the previous version, we just have to install the file roll-back, so the process is quite simple.

Android 11 arrives in beta phase to the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T

Android 11 arrives in beta for OnePlus mobiles. This is the Open Beta 1, the first unstable version of Android 11 for these two models. Being an incipient version there may be some glitches and it is not highly recommended for daily use. To put it in context, the Open Beta 1 in the OnePlus Nord is throwing us some bugs (lag, problems when sending files, etc.), so each user must consider whether or not it compensates.

OxygenOS 11 is a big change at the operating system level, not only because of Android 11, but also because of the changes in the interface

OxygenOS 11 big changes are coming to the UI, moving slightly away from Android Stock to bet on a new interface. The camera interface is also improved, the ambient screen, the dark mode, gallery and others. Full face wash and various optimizations. If you want to install this ROM on your OnePlus you just have to download the file. We also leave you with the pack to return to Android 10. Both are installed from updates-local upgrade.

Open Beta 1

ROM back to Android 10

Via | XDA Developers