The OnePlus 8T has a “Plus” variant that only a few will be able to buy

By Abraham
The OnePlus 8T was presented a few days ago as the company’s new high-end smartphone. It features a new 120Hz display, the Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G capabilities, a quad-camera setup on the rear, and 65W fast charging. Although this time there was no Pro variant, there is a “Plus” variant that we had not heard from until now. In recent years, OnePlus has released two models of each flagship: a regular variant and a Pro variant. The OnePlus 8T is the first exception to this strategy, as it is not accompanied by another Pro variant. However, after the announcement, T-Mobile has shared details of an exclusive model. The special variant is available to T-Mobile customers in the US and is called the OnePlus 8T + (officially: OnePlus 8T + 5G). This variant takes advantage of the carrier’s 600 MHz and 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum on the advanced LTE network. The most interesting thing is that it is the only variant of the OnePlus 8T that has an official IP68 certification for resistance to water and dust. OnePlus is unlikely to have a smartphone with a different build just for T-Mobile. If that’s the case, then the OnePlus 8T models available in the rest of the world should, in theory, be water resistant even though they are not certified. In fact, T-Mobile’s OnePlus 8T + will sell for the same price of $ 749 in the United States as the OnePlus 8T.

