Latest news

The OnePlus 8T has not been presented but you can now download its wallpapers

By Abraham
0
12
The Oneplus 8t Has Not Been Presented But You Can Now Download Its Wallpapers
The Oneplus 8t Has Not Been Presented But You Can Now Download Its Wallpapers

Must Read

Apple

It’s official: Apple will present the new iPhone on October 13

Abraham - 0
Apple has just announced that its next device presentation event will take place on October 13. After the presentation of the new Apple Watch Series 6 , Apple...
Read more
Editor's Pick

The best series of the 2000s that you can watch again

Abraham - 0
With the turn of the century, many of the best series arrived, which today are still the most recommended, the most important in history. In the first...
Read more
Entertainment

Vodafone TV launches a new package with all football for bars

Abraham - 0
In the Vodafone TV channels list for individuals we do not have a trace of football channels. This is the result of the decision of the British...
Read more
Latest news

Beyond Wikipedia: Best Free Online Encyclopedias

Abraham - 0
Do you remember the Larousse Encyclopedia ? From the Encarta? Times change and you no longer have to search the volume for the corresponding letter, but you don't...
Read more
Abraham
The OnePlus 8T has not been presented but you can now download its wallpapers
The OnePlus 8T wallpapers have been leaked a week after the presentation of the phone and you can download them now on your phone.

The OnePlus 8T will be the brand’s next high-end phone, whose presentation date is already official . Throughout these weeks, some details about this phone have also been known, such as its new fast charge . Waiting for confirmation when this new phone will arrive in Spain, its wallpapers have already been leaked.

Like every new phone launched on the market, the OnePlus 8T will arrive with a number of new wallpapers . This time there are a total of ten funds that the new Chinese brand phone will have. A series of backgrounds with a clear aesthetic, very colorful, and that we can download now.

This will be the wallpapers of the OnePlus 8T

The ten funds that have already been filtered for this OnePlus 8T show a clear commitment to color , with a great variety of tones in them, with green and purple tones as the main protagonists on this occasion. In addition, in all of them we find a series of geometric shapes, which give them an abstract appearance. A good option to transform the appearance of your mobile.

This series of backgrounds can be downloaded on any Android phone without any problem. You can click on the background in question that you like best in this gallery to be able to install it on your phone, normally. You can also download them all in one file, so you can use them on your device. There is a folder available with all of them, at this link.

The funds are filtered a week after the presentation of this new high-end of the Chinese brand. The OnePlus 8T, which this time will arrive without a Pro model , will be officially presented on October 14 . Rumors so far suggest that it will have a 6.55-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it would have four cameras on its back (48 Mpx + 16 Mpx wide angle + 5 Mpx macro + 2 Mpx black and white sensor) and it would be the model that debuts the brand’s 65W fast charge.

Related Articles

Latest news

MARGARET MAC CURTAIN 1929-2020: ‘The nun who stood in the danger gap when the women’s story was to be told’

Brian Adam - 0
Sister Margaret Mac Curtain, historian, Irish speaker, educator and human rights defender, has died at the age of 91 ...
Read more
Apple

It’s official: Apple will present the new iPhone on October 13

Abraham - 0
Apple has just announced that its next device presentation event will take place on October 13. After the presentation of the new Apple Watch Series 6 , Apple...
Read more
Editor's Pick

The best series of the 2000s that you can watch again

Abraham - 0
With the turn of the century, many of the best series arrived, which today are still the most recommended, the most important in history. In the first...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©