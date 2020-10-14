OnePlus today presented the new OnePlus 8T, which this time is not accompanied by a “Pro” model as in previous years. The OnePlus 8T has an attractive design, with a “silky” textured glass body and a fairly prominent camera module at the rear. »Are you interested: Thinking of buying a OnePlus 8T? Here you have 10 € / $ 10 discount on any accessory. It is available in green (Aquamarine Green) and silver (Lunar Silver), with a translucent finish (“frost”) in the latter color. With a thickness of 8.4 mm and a weight of 188 grams, it is a fairly thin and light phone. The OnePlus 8T has a 6.55 ″ OLED screen with FHD + resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a sampling rate of 240 Hz. According to the company, it has the best color fidelity that you can find in a smartphone with a fidelity JNCD = 0.3. In addition, the screen reaches a brightness of 1,100 nits with 8,192 different brightness levels (compared to 1,024 brightness levels found in other smartphones) and supports HDR +. The company recognizes that there are users who do not like curved screens, so it has equipped the OnePlus 8T with a flat screen this time.



Inside, we find a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8/12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 128 / 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. OnePlus has highlighted the heat dissipation capabilities of the OnePlus 8T, which according to the company is the best you can find on the market. This is especially interesting for gaming, as the phone will heat up less. The OnePlus 8T has a 4,500 mAh battery actually made up of two 2,250 mAh batteries. Thanks to Warp Charge 65, it is possible to charge 60% of the battery in just 15 minutes, and reach 100% in just 40 minutes. OnePlus claims that after 800 charge cycles, the battery will maintain 80 percent capacity. In addition, the charger has been redesigned to be compatible with many other devices thanks to Power Delivery (PD) technology.



The OnePlus 8T has four rear cameras:

48MP main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, lens with f / 1.7 aperture and optical stabilization

16MP ultra wide angle camera (123º) and lens with f / 2.2 aperture

5MP macro camera

2MP black and white camera

OnePlus has improved video capabilities with Video Nightscape, which allows you to record video in low light conditions by enhancing the brightness. It has also included a Video Portrait mode that simulates the bokeh effect, as well as a new stabilization algorithm. As for the front camera, it has a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor and lens with f / 2.4 aperture.



The OnePlus 8T is the first smartphone from a manufacturer other than Google to come with Android 11 out of the box, and it has the OxygenOS 11 customization layer. For the first time, OnePlus has included an always-on display (AoD) mode. One of the designs on this screen allows you to easily see how many times you have unlocked your phone throughout the day, in case you want to reduce your “dependency” on your mobile. Another design shows a photograph converted to a drawing, which transforms into the original photograph when you turn on the phone screen. OnePlus has also partnered with Bitmoji to create an always-on screen layout with avatars. Once you create your digital avatar, it will change on the AoD screen to reflect your activity – for example, whether you are listening to music or playing games – or the weather.



OnePlus has also made improvements to Zen mode, including the ability to invite friends to participate in this experience.

Price and availability

The OnePlus 8T can be booked from October 14 at 5:00 p.m. to October 19 at 10:00 a.m. It will go on sale on October 20 with a price of € 599 for the 8GB + 128GB version and € 699 for the 12GB + 256GB version.

Technical specifications of the OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T