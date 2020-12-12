The OnePlus 9 5G no longer has secrets: Leaked images and screenshots

It’s been a month since the OnePlus 9 5G was first leaked and we still hadn’t seen actual photos of the device. Today PhoneArena has released a series of live images showing the next generation OnePlus flagship in its entirety. The smartphone, pictured in silver, has a rear camera module similar to those found in recent Oppo smartphones. It consists of two larger sensors and a much smaller third camera, in addition to the usual LED flash. OnePlus has added the “Ultra Shot” branding to this pre-production unit. However, it remains to be seen if this name also appears in the final version. In previous models like the OnePlus 8T, the brand finally chose to include the most important specifications of the camera instead of a name. The logo on the back of the phone does not match the official OnePlus. That’s because the Never Settle brand, like many other companies, creates logos for its prototypes. # gallery-1 {margin: auto; } # gallery-1 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 50%; } # gallery-1 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-1 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

As for the front, OnePlus has selected a flat screen that measures 6.55 ″. The photos corroborate the presence of thin frames, although overall the device looks a lot like its predecessor – the OnePlus 8T – and it won't be a big change in terms of design. The display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR content. The screen resolution is 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD +) and the chosen aspect ratio is 20: 9. On the side of the OnePlus 9 we find a metal frame that is presumably made of aluminum. At the top there is a microphone and at the bottom the USB-C port and the speaker. The SIM card tray can also be seen at the bottom and the photos reveal a kind of rubber seal that will protect you from water and dust. Lastly, the volume control is located on the left side of the frame. On the right, on the other hand, is the power button and the Alert Slider switch. PhoneArena has also obtained several screenshots detailing some of the key specifications of the OnePlus 9.

The highlight is certainly a chipset called Lahaina, which is the code name for the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. This particular phone is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with no upgrade option via of microSD cards. The presence of Android 11 and OxygenOS has also been confirmed. The only important details that PhoneArena has not been able to uncover are the battery capacity and camera specifications, which appear to have been changed automatically by the pre-installed software. Probably the 12 and 4 megapixel resolutions listed for the rear and front cameras, respectively, will translate to 48 and 16 megapixel sensors in the final units.