The OnePlus 9 could arrive with five new camera modes

OnePlus aims to improve the photography capabilities of its smartphones this year, which continues to lag behind other flagships. The guys from XDA-Developers have analyzed the OnePlus camera app, discovering a lot of features that the brand is working on. These features are likely to make their way to the OnePlus 9 series, although there is no guarantee that they will. The first feature discovered was a tilt-shift mode, which allows users to capture scenes that look like miniature models. However, OnePlus would not be the first to offer this option, as Xiaomi has already implemented this feature.

The second feature discovered is a moon mode. However, unlike Huawei’s moon mode, it seems that the OnePlus option is focused on offering different filters for the moon. More specifically, the application contains references to the Black and White, Matte and Vivid filters for the moon. Another feature discovered is the so-called starburst mode, which refers to the visual effect that occurs when pointing at a strong light source, such as the sun. And in the description of the application it is noted that it is recommended to have a light source when taking a shot in this mode.

Hyperlapse is another of the discovered modes, and we have already other manufacturers that offer this mode, which allows you to record a stabilized time-lapse video while you are in motion. Finally, the last feature discovered in the app is the focus peaking functionality, which highlights the focused areas of the scene in the camera viewfinder to avoid surprises. It’s good news that OnePlus is working on all of these features, but let’s hope the OnePlus 9 series takes a step up in image quality too.