MobileAndroidTech News

The OnePlus 9 is seen in alleged real images that reveal several of its specifications

By Brian Adam
0
0
The OnePlus 9 is seen in alleged real images that reveal several of its specifications
The Oneplus 9 Is Seen In Alleged Real Images That

Must Read

Android

Vivo IQOO U3: MediaTek Dimensity 800U and 90 Hz screen for this new mid-range “gamer”

Brian Adam - 0
The good thing about having multiple sub-brands is that it is relatively easy to reuse the manufacturing processes to launch many similar...
Read more
Tech News

A journey following the routes of the pioneers in the wild lands of the Far West

Brian Adam - 0
The wild west has inspired directors and writers, but what was life on the frontier really like? In this article we will delve...
Read more
Apps

Google adds 50 new 3D animals: hippo, squirrel, giraffe and many more

Brian Adam - 0
One of the funniest features of Google's augmented reality has to do with 3D animals. For a while, Google displays 3D...
Read more
Android

The OnePlus 9 is seen in alleged real images that reveal several of its specifications

Brian Adam - 0
After the OnePlus 8T, it is clear that we will have a OnePlus 9 at some point in 2021. The leaks have...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The OnePlus 9 is seen in alleged real images that reveal several of its specifications

After the OnePlus 8T, it is clear that we will have a OnePlus 9 at some point in 2021. The leaks have been ringing strongly since last month, although they were renders created by third parties. Now we have, supposedly, the first real images of a OnePlus 9 Or, at least, of a prototype of OnePlus 9.

These images coincide with the previous renderings -beyond the coloring or not of the camera module- but they provide us with more than “verifying” the design, they come with screenshots where they can be seen various technical specifications of the terminal.

This would be the OnePlus 9

We have seen the supposed OnePlus 9 in not one, but in two interpretations based on CAD designs: that of OnLeaks (of the Pro model) and that collected by 91Mobiles, with little difference between them. Now we have a picture of what appears to be a prototype of the OnePlus 9, and that it fully fits with those leaks.

In the photos, collected by PhoneArena, we can see the terminal from all its angles, the front being very similar to the OnePlus 8T, with a hole in the upper left corner for the front camera. Behind is where there are important changes, with a module for cameras with three lenses, two of which take center stage with a design similar to that of OPPO terminals such as the OPPO Reno 5.

Op9

Best of all, the leak doesn’t just come with photos, but with screenshots of system information. Thanks to them, we can get a good idea of ​​what awaits us in this terminal, revealing details such as the Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and Android 11 as standard.

Of course, the data shown by the system information about the cameras seems a bit low (4 megapixel front camera and 12 megapixel main rear camera): it is more likely that the reality is said figure multiplied by four: 16 megapixels for the camera front and a 48 megapixel main rear sensor.

Camer

Other details that we can see in these screenshots are the 6.55-inch screen (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) at 120 Hz and HDR and the 4,500 mAh battery, although we do not know the supported fast charge.

At the moment we do not have a date for the presentation of the OnePlus 9, although it should be official during the first half of next year. Taking into account that the leaked device is a prototype, it would still be possible that there was some change or additional model, such as the supposed OnePlus 9i.

Via | PhoneArena

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

Vivo IQOO U3: MediaTek Dimensity 800U and 90 Hz screen for this new mid-range “gamer”

Brian Adam - 0
The good thing about having multiple sub-brands is that it is relatively easy to reuse the manufacturing processes to launch many similar...
Read more
Tech News

A journey following the routes of the pioneers in the wild lands of the Far West

Brian Adam - 0
The wild west has inspired directors and writers, but what was life on the frontier really like? In this article we will delve...
Read more
Apps

Google adds 50 new 3D animals: hippo, squirrel, giraffe and many more

Brian Adam - 0
One of the funniest features of Google's augmented reality has to do with 3D animals. For a while, Google displays 3D...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©