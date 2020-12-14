The OnePlus 9 is seen in alleged real images that reveal several of its specifications

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

After the OnePlus 8T, it is clear that we will have a OnePlus 9 at some point in 2021. The leaks have been ringing strongly since last month, although they were renders created by third parties. Now we have, supposedly, the first real images of a OnePlus 9 Or, at least, of a prototype of OnePlus 9.

These images coincide with the previous renderings -beyond the coloring or not of the camera module- but they provide us with more than “verifying” the design, they come with screenshots where they can be seen various technical specifications of the terminal.

This would be the OnePlus 9

We have seen the supposed OnePlus 9 in not one, but in two interpretations based on CAD designs: that of OnLeaks (of the Pro model) and that collected by 91Mobiles, with little difference between them. Now we have a picture of what appears to be a prototype of the OnePlus 9, and that it fully fits with those leaks.

In the photos, collected by PhoneArena, we can see the terminal from all its angles, the front being very similar to the OnePlus 8T, with a hole in the upper left corner for the front camera. Behind is where there are important changes, with a module for cameras with three lenses, two of which take center stage with a design similar to that of OPPO terminals such as the OPPO Reno 5.

Best of all, the leak doesn’t just come with photos, but with screenshots of system information. Thanks to them, we can get a good idea of ​​what awaits us in this terminal, revealing details such as the Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and Android 11 as standard.

Of course, the data shown by the system information about the cameras seems a bit low (4 megapixel front camera and 12 megapixel main rear camera): it is more likely that the reality is said figure multiplied by four: 16 megapixels for the camera front and a 48 megapixel main rear sensor.

Other details that we can see in these screenshots are the 6.55-inch screen (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) at 120 Hz and HDR and the 4,500 mAh battery, although we do not know the supported fast charge.

At the moment we do not have a date for the presentation of the OnePlus 9, although it should be official during the first half of next year. Taking into account that the leaked device is a prototype, it would still be possible that there was some change or additional model, such as the supposed OnePlus 9i.

Via | PhoneArena