The OnePlus Nord N100 and N10 5G will only receive one update: Android 11

OnePlus is known for listening to user requests, but as the company moves away from high-end smartphones, the company is putting a few things aside. As we have learned, the brand has decided that its most recent phones, Nord N100 and Nord N10 5G, will not receive more than a new version of Android.The bad news is that this only update will be Android 11 since, despite having been launched this month, the Nord N10 5G and N100 arrived with Android 10 from the factory. This is an unexpected move on the part of OnePlus, as many users expected to see more updates. OnePlus has made a statement regarding Android Central: The Nord N10 5G and N100 will receive a major Android update and a total of two years of security updates. The plan for these two devices aligns with industry standards for smartphones in more affordable price ranges. As always, we will continue to listen to feedback from our users and look for ways to improve the software experience for all OnePlus devices. If updates are important to you and you are looking for an affordable smartphone, it may be something you want to consider.