The OnePlus Nord SE will be the same but with a new design, according to PhoneArena

The original OnePlus Nord was presented in July and in October the series was split into the OnePlus Nord N10 and N100. A month later, the rumor of a new Nord on the way, the OnePlus Nord SE, whose key feature would be to mount the fastest fast charge in the house, 65W.

The latest information, according to the leaker Max jambor is that said OnePlus Nord SE will not in fact be different from the original: they would be the same technical specifications, but a special design, the result of a collaboration between the brand and a designer.

The same but different

It is not yet confirmed that the OnePlus Nord SE exists, although the November leak painted us a new model with 65W fast charge and slightly larger battery, 4,500 mAh. For reference, the original OnePlus Nord has a 4115 mAh battery and supports 30W charging.

The latest leaks tell us of a somewhat less ambitious model. According to PhoneArena and the leaker Max Jambor, the OnePlus Nord SE would in fact be technically identical to the OnePlus Nord: the difference would be in the design.

Nord SE – same but looks different 👀 pic.twitter.com/qAjzO1Rmh1 – Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) December 21, 2020





Specifically, the OnePlus Nord SE would be a Nord fruit of the collaboration with designer Joshua Vides, but keeping exactly all the technical specifications, from the processor to the battery.

What has not changed in this new leak is the release date estimate: it is still estimated that to be announced alongside OnePlus 9, sometime in March. How exactly this OnePlus Nord SE will look like, or if it will actually become a reality, is still a mystery.

Via | PhoneArena