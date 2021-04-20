The online Apple Store is closed due to the launch of new …

- Advertisement -

The curtains have been lowered for the moment in the Apple Store online, it is no longer possible to make purchases until today’s Apple Event concludes. “We’ll be right back” is the message you will find when you go to the shopping section of an Apple product.

It is already a tradition that Apple closes its stores, in addition to the website, to make way for the new products that we will see at the Apple Event. It is rumored that we will see the new iPad Pro and perhaps hope to see the new iMac with Apple Silicon. AirTags, the new iPad mini 6 and the new Apple Podcasts + subscription service are also expected to be released.

According to leaks seen in the iOS 14.5 betas, AirTags are a reality and the rumor of the premium podcast service has been boosted a lot. Although no image has been leaked on the latter, Apple users are waiting for the launch of an important service.

On the iPad Pro we would see two models. One 11-inch and one 12.9-inch, the latter with a new mini-LED panel. Both will have updated processors that promise to compete with Apple Silicon’s M1. They will also incorporate a Thunderbolt USB-C connector to improve connectivity with accessories.

How to watch today’s Apple Event in your country

You can watch it on YouTube, in the Apple TV + app or on the Apple Events page. We leave you the details of schedules and some experiences that we have been able to appreciate in this attached post.

We already anticipate that the best experience is by far from the Apple Events page, to follow it with the least possible delay and have the best possible fluency.