The OPPO F17 and OPPO F17 Pro are filtered before their launch with quad camera and fast charging of 30 W

By Brian Adam
After officially presenting the OPPO K7 5G and the OPPO A53, everything indicates that the Asian manufacturer already has two new devices that belong to the F Series ready, one family of mid-range terminals that usually stays for the Asian market.

Rumors suggest that will be officially presented in the coming days, but thanks to various leaks, we already know the design and the most important features of these future OPPO models. They both share a quad rear camera and a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 30 W fast charging.

Similar design, different brains

Oppo F17

The rumors surrounding the new members of the F Series come from the well-known leaker Ishan Agarwal, which has shared some pictures and the most important specifications of both the OPPO F17 as from OPPO F17 Pro.

According to this leak, the first of them will have a 6.44-inch FullHD + sAMOLED screen with notch, the Snapdragon 662 processor, a 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP quad camera, a 16 MP front camera and a 4,000 mAh battery with 30 W fast charge. In addition, the OPPO F17 will be available with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory in three different colors: Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue and Classic Silver.

The OPPO F17 Pro, for its part, would have a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FullHD + screen with integrated fingerprint reader and an elongated hole to house the dual front camera, with 16 MP main sensor and depth sensor.

It will share the 4,000 mAh battery with 30 W fast charge with the F17, but it will mount the Helio P95 processor from MediaTek and a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear camera. It can also be purchased in three colors (Matte Black, Magic Blue and Metallic White) and in a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

