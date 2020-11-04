The OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro begin to update to Android 11

Android 11 has been with us since September, being the latest version of Google’s operating system for mobile phones. As every year, manufacturers take their time to update, and probably until next year we will not see much of the current catalog receive this version. OPPO has wanted to stand out above several of its competitors, updating the OPPO Find X2 and its Pro variant to Android 11.

These two devices are currently OPPO’s two mid-range mobiles, top-of-the-line alternatives that get ahead of giants like Samsung when updating to the latest version of Android. We are going to tell you how you can update your OPPO Find X2 or Find X2 Pro to Android 11, and the news that come with this version.



Android for the OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro

As we can read in XDA Developers, the OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro they are updating to Android 11. They do it hand in hand with ColorOS 11, with more than 4 gigs of weight for this new version. With this new update comes the new version of Android.

In addition to updating to Android 11, OPPO has taken the opportunity to correct some bugs of the OPPO Find X2

Besides this, important points such as the loading speed of the camera app have been optimized, permission issues and some screen issues. Similarly, everything has been optimized for greater stability and fewer bugs.

With Android 11 come important improvements in notifications, home automation controls, bubbles for messaging apps, granular permissions for apps, wireless Android Auto and many more news. It is the most complete version of Android to date, and to update you just have to go to settings and check if you have the OTA available.

Via | XDA Developers