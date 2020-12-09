MobileAndroidTech News

The OPPO Find X3 Pro leaks almost completely and shows itself as a premium high-end oversized

By Brian Adam
0
8
The OPPO Find X3 Pro leaks almost completely and shows itself as a premium high-end oversized
The Oppo Find X3 Pro Leaks Almost Completely And Shows

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro leaks almost completely and shows itself as a premium high-end oversized

OPPO warms up for its next great presentation of mobile phones, a presentation that should serve to give its product catalog a new leader because everything points, from rumors to leaks, that the next OPPO Find X3 are just around the corner. And proof of this is that Evan Blass, a renowned technology leaker, has just almost completely gut the next OPPO Find X3 Pro.

If we look at past generations, the logical thing is that we witness the arrival of several models to the Find X3 series. Not only the one that should become the axis of it, the OPPO Find X3, but also at least one Lite model and the one already mentioned, the OPPO Find X3 Pro. And in view of what characteristics have been put on the table, it seems That we will have a high-end at full power in multiple ways.

With the Snapdragon 888 by flag

Find X2 Pro The OPPO Find X2 Pro that we analyze in Xataka

As we have said, Evan Blass has virtually exploded the OPPO Find X3 Pro and placed it on the table, in front of us. And one of the first features we see is its processor. We expected no less from a newly minted Snapdragon 888 5G and here it is, though the accompanying memories have not been revealed. Looking at previous generations we expect at least 12GB as a base, and possibly more powerful models with 16GB for this year.

The model, which for now is receiving the code name Fussi, will carry a large screen of 6.7 inches with QHD + resolution, reaching 3,216 x 1,440 pixels and offering a density of 525 pixels per inch. We do not know if it will be LCD or OLED, although we expect the latter, but we do know that it will have a 120Hz refresh rate and will be able to modulate it in 10Hz blocks, depending on the content on the screen.

After this leak, only the memories, the front camera and, of course, the price would remain to be revealed.

For the cameras we will have two 50 megapixel sensors signed by Sony (IMX766) forming a pair. The first one will have a wide angle lens and the second one will have a super wide angle lens. In addition to this couple, the OPPO Find X3 Pro will mount a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with two optical magnifications, and another camera with more than 3 mega-pixels with a lens for macro photography. This last camera could offer 25 increases, becoming a kind of microscope sewn to the phone, although it will be seen exactly what it consists of when it is presented.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro will also arrive with a battery of 4,500 mAh dual with 65W fast charging and a weight of 190 grams. The body, 8 millimeters thick, will have glass and ceramic and should arrive in both black and blue. The mobile will offer Android 11 under ColorOS 11 and will have 5G, WiFi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2 and FNC chip. The presentation date is unknown at the moment, but it seems that we will soon know the Find X3 series from OPPO, including this newly leaked Find X3 Pro.

OPPO Find X3 Pro, the leaked technical specifications

OPPO Find X3 Pro

screen

6.7 inch
Ratio 20: 9
QHD + at 3,216 x 1,440
Refresh at 120Hz
Dynamic refreshment

Processor

Snapdragon 888 at 2.84GHz
GPU Adreno 660

Versions

Battery

4,500 mAh
65W fast charge

Front cameras

Rear cameras

Main: 50 megapixel IMX766
Super wide angle: 50 megapixels IMX766
Telephone: 13 megapixels 2X
Macro: 3 megapixel 25X

Dimensions and weight

8 millimeters thick
190 grams

Connectivity

5G
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
USB type C

OS

Android 11
ColorOS 11

Via | Evan blass

