The OPPO Find X3 will offer full 10-bit color support

OPPO has confirmed the launch of the Find X3 series in 2021. The new flagship will also offer end-to-end 10-bit color support with its new Full-Path color management system. The company will offer support for DCI-P3 wide color gamut image capture and storage in the high-efficiency HEIF image format. The Find X3 is heralded as the “first Android smartphone” to offer this functionality. The new Full-Path color management system will offer a native 10-bit display on OPPO’s Find X3 series. The 10-bit color depth enhances the color gradient to increase the quality of visual content during authoring and post-editing. On the other hand, the HEIF format occupies about half the size of a JPEG image and is compatible with a wide variety of multimedia resources, such as still images, Exif, depth information and dynamic videos. The Full-path management system uses complex algorithm and hardware in order to record color in capture. The algorithms have been created in areas such as distortion correction, multi-stream noise reduction, and extreme perceptual super-resolution. Also, OPPO will support image sensors with HDR Digital Overlay (DOL) mode. DOL-HDR technology allows you to synthesize different exposure conditions in an image, allowing you to capture bright colors even when photos are taken against the light. The OPPO screen calibration procedure achieves a professional color accuracy of about 0.4 JNCD, offering an accurate on-screen display at all times. On the other hand, the algorithm patented by the brand guarantees the compatibility of the DCI-P3 color gamut by adjusting the D65 white point in the center of the color space.