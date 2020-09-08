The OPPO Reno4 SE is almost completely filtered: 65W fast charge and Super AMOLED screen

Just six days after the official presentation of the OPPO F17 and F17 Pro, the first major leak arises about the new model of the Chinese company: the OPPO Reno 4 SE. The OPPO Reno 4 were presented a few months ago, but now a new variant of them would arrive, this time with a MediaTek processor on board.

Let’s go over the Leaked specifications and features of this OPPO Reno4 SE, which is posed as the economic brother of the two mid-range models that we met this summer.

The OPPO Reno4 SE, uncovered

As we have seen in GSMarena, the technical specifications of the OPPO Reno4 SE have been uncovered, in addition to that its design has already been seen in TENAA. At the hardware level, the leak points out that the OPPO Reno4 SE will have MediaTek’s Dimensity 800, a 5G platform for mid-range devices. This processor will be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, quite a generous combination of memories.

The OPPO Reno4 SE will have a Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, great news for a mid-range mobile

The screen will be 6.43 inches with Super AMOLED technology and a 90Hz refresh rate, all for an FHD + resolution. This screen will have a small perforation, in which the 32-megapixel front camera will be located. Regarding the rear camera will be 48 megapixels, accompanied by three other sensors: wide angle, macro and depth, the four cameras that mount almost the entire mid-range.

At the battery level we will have, according to the filtration, a 4,300mAh battery, with an amazing 65W fast charge. The OPPO Reno4 SE would thus inherit the charging system from its brothers the Reno4, thus being one of the fastest charging mid-range mobiles on the market.

This device is expected to have a price at an exchange rate of about 321 euros, a price that would place it below its two brothers with a Qualcomm processor.

Via | GSMarena