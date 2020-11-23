The OPPO Reno5 approaches the market and a leak reveals two different processors

OPPO’s Reno family welcomed its fourth generation a few months ago. The Reno4 and Reno4 Pro appeared in June, and in September we witnessed the landing of the most basic model, the Reno4 Z. But it seems that the eastern manufacturer does not have much intention of letting the family rest and already preparing new additions.

The fifth generation would star, in its central part, by an OPPO Reno5 whose arrival seems quite close in time, since its characteristics already begin to filter in a more continuous way. This time with a particularity since we have been able to see up to two different processors in almost parallel leaks.

One or two Reno5 phones leaked

While the Reno4 family was monopolized by the mid-range Snapdragon 720G, everything indicates that the fifth generation of the Reno5 will arrive taking a step forward in power. In the latest leaks, the model has been hunted indiscriminately the Snapdragon 765G and the Dimensity 1000+.

Two processors that, in addition to maintaining the firm’s commitment to 5G, would take the power of the terminals a little further, turning these Reno5 into devices of premium mid-range or super mid-range. One step away from the high end, although without actually touching it. Unless some extra model is confirmed with the Snapdragon 865, which has also been leaked in the past.

The Reno5 and Reno5 Pro could have been leaked simultaneously

Apparently, both the Reno5 with Snapdragon 765G and the model with MediaTek brain would carry 8GB of RAM and Android 11. It is possible, by the way, that we are not talking about two identical phones but with different brains for separate regions, but leaks from the Reno5 and Reno5 Pro. However, we still need to confirm this.

Other leaked features on the Reno5 tell us about a 6.43-inch OLED screen, of 4,300 mAh with 65W fast charge in the battery section and a quadruple rear camera. Specifically, one with 64 megapixels in front, 8 megapixels with a super wide angle lens and two other 2 megapixel cameras to close the procession, perhaps with macro and monochrome sensors. The launch is expected between the months of December and January so we will have to be vigilant.

Via | GSMArena