The OPPO Reno5 are almost completely filtered days after their rumored official presentation

The OPPO Reno5 seem to be just around the corner And although it is not yet official, it is already postulated on December 10 as its launch date. And since the supposed presentation is so close, the leaks have skyrocketed to such an extent that there is practically little left to say about the phones.

Because we speak, from what the leaks count, of at least three phones in the first batch, although the most powerful, of the OPPO Reno5 Pro +, much little is still known. But the first, the Reno5 without last names, has just been produced a leak that has practically exposed him. We tell you what we know or think we know about it.

The OPPO Reno5, uncovered ahead of time

The supposed OPPO Reno5 Pro

The latest leak, massive for all intents and purposes, tells that the next OPPO Reno5 will arrive with a screen 6.43-inch AMOLED, with FullHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Apparently, the front camera will be located in a hole in the upper left part of the screen, thus following the line marked by the previous generation, that of the Reno4 and Reno4 Pro.

Leading the team, a Snapdragon 765G to push the phone to the border between mid-range and high-end, and for now we have no data on RAM or internal storage. We do know the capacity of its battery, 4,300 mAh and with 65W fast charging. The phone would arrive with ColorOS 11 running on Android 11.

As for the cameras, we will have 32 front megapixels, probably forming a pair, and a quad camera on the back of 64 megapixels, 8 megapixels with super wide angle lens and two other 2 megapixel lenses. The phone could come with a base price of 2,999 yuan, which would translate to about 381 euros. But there is also data for the rest of the models.

Both the Reno5 and the Pro and Pro + models are almost exposed

The OPPO Reno5 Pro It would have 6.55 inches AMOLED FullHD +, also with 90Hz of refreshment. As a processor, MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+, in addition to having Android 11 under ColorOS 11 and a 4,350 mAh battery with 65W fast charge. In cameras, same front configuration and a triple rear configuration with 50 megapixels, 12 megapixels ultra wide angle and 12 megapixels for optical zoom. The price, about 3,799 yuan or 483 euros.

By last, the Reno5 Pro + with 6.55 inches of AMOLED FullHD + screen at 90Hz and the Snapdragon 865+ as a processor. Android 11 under ColorOS 11, 4,500 mAh with 64W fast charging and, apparently, the same camera configuration as the OPPO Reno5 Pro, both rear and front. Its price, 4,499 yuan base, about 571 euros to change. The phones would be presented on December 10 and would be on sale at Christmas. Of course, for now in China, we will see the dates and prices of the rest of the countries.

Via | Gizmochina