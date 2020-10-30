The Oppo Watch arrive in Spain: great design, two sizes and LTE versions

You just have to take a look at what is fashionable lately in the smartwatch sector to imagine which model and which company is the one that is leading the sales indicators. So, as a good (almost) aspirational product with a price that is out of the ordinary, it is logical that competitors come out who want to be inspired by their lines to offer alternatives at the same level of quality and finishes.

New Oppo smartwatch. Oppo

An Oppo is one of those companies that has decided to launch an extraordinary, and interesting, range of new smartwatches They have a very elaborate, fine design, with quality materials that delight the eye and whose hardware features are at the level of the most complete models on the market. In addition, it does so with watches of two sizes, for wrists and tastes with different millimeters.

Big, small and with LTE

He Oppo Watch is a practically safe bet in the field of wearables and that we can acquire in two sizes, 41 and 46mm., with various colors as well as two types of connectivity. Of course, for the moment the LTE model, which incorporates an eSIM, is reserved for the largest watch, leaving the little one only with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to always carry it paired with a smartphone.

New Goosy Gold smartwatch from Oppo. Oppo

The two watches arrive with 1.91-inch AMOLED 3D screen for the larger model and 1.6 AMOLED for the small one, in addition to a resolution of 402×476 pixels and 320×360, as well as 1,000 nits that will make us see everything with great brightness and sharpness. Of course, in both models we will have a Wear OS installation which, as you know, is Google’s operating system for this type of wearables, so we will have maximum compatibility with any Android phone.

New Oppo Black smartwatch. Oppo

The two models install a powerful suite dedicated to training that will allow us to control up to five modes, through voice commands if necessary, to start running programs, fat burning races, walks, outdoor cycling and swimming. To provide us with as much data as possible from these sessions, we will also have GPS and GLONASS and, for those who like to swim throughout the year, a water resistance of 50m. and 5 ATM in the case of the 46mm Watch, and 30 and 3 ATM in the 41mm.

One of the great headaches for users is the autonomy of these devices. In the case of the Oppo Watch we will have up to 36 hours of uninterrupted use thanks to the energy management system that it incorporates, called Apollo3, and that constantly balances the efficiency in spending with the activity we are doing, so that we always have the best performance and the greatest amount of time available to our service before spending by the charger.

Pricing and availability

These Oppo Watch can already be purchased on the manufacturer’s official website, as well as in large stores and specialized stores, starting today, at prices ranging from 249 euros for the 41mm model. up to 399 euros of the 46.

>