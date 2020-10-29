The original LG WING with two rotating screens arrives in Spain for € 1,099

LG today announced the arrival in Spain of the LG WING, which stands out for its double rotating OLED screen for a usability experience unlike anything we have seen. The LG WING is the first smartphone of the new Explorer Project, the new strategic line of mobile phones from the Korean brand that advocates for innovative and avant-garde devices to change the way of understanding technology. With a gesture, the user can instantly switch to extended screen mode and rotate the front 90 degrees to reveal a second screen. The use of two screens – the main 6.8 ″ and the secondary 3.9 ″ – allows you to work in two applications simultaneously, such as searching for something on the internet while watching your favorite series or talking on WhatsApp, or interacting directly with the second screen without interrupting video playback on the main one. LG WING allows you to set predefined pairs of applications that are commonly used together to open them simultaneously. For its part, the second screen not only expands the view of the main screen but also works as a grip to keep the main one horizontally and enjoy series and movies.

On the other hand, the LG Wing has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chip and three rear cameras: 64MP Ultra High Resolution, 12MP Ultra Wide Big Pixel and 13MP Ultra Wide. In its extended screen mode, the user can record in dual mode through a 32MP pop-up camera, located on the top and one of the rear at the same time. The result of this recording allows it to be saved in one or two files, depending on the needs of the creator, with a ratio of 1: 1 or 16: 9. The first smartphone of the Explorer Project is a device with a thickness of 10.9 mm and a weight of 260 grams, and has a long-lasting 4,000 mAh battery and fast charging. LG WING is IP54 certified and MIL-STD 810G military endurance certified. LG WING comes to our country with a 5-year guarantee that ensures long-term use and is part of LG’s commitment to durable technology.

Price and availability in Spain

LG WING will be available from November 1 in Spain at a price of € 1,099, and includes a 49 ”LG Smart TV – model 49UN711.AEU – as a redemption gift.

Technical specifications