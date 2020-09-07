The origins of the incredible and legendary story of the Lambton Worm

The Lambton worm is a creature of English folklore. While fishing in a river, John Lambton, according to legend, hooked an unknown animal, elongated and disgusting in appearance, which he decided to throw into a well. Over the years the beast began to grow until it surrounded a hill three times with its body.

Folktale anthropologists have been tracking stories like Little Red Riding Hood, Beauty and the Beast, and Jack and the Beanstalk for over a thousand years. These stories move “sia vertically across generations, but also horizontally across space“, where they establish themselves in distinctive local forms, as Jamie Tehrani, an associate professor of anthropology at Durham University, says.

Eventually, after defeating fearless heroes who tried to kill him, the Lambton worm was killed by John (who wore armor with thorns to avoid being crushed by the monster). The story in its most basic form is very similar to that of St George and the Dragon: a battle-hardened hero against a toxic and evil force that threatened people.

However, there are some differences: “Usually the dragon slayer after his big victory wins the girl and the glory … But all that John Lambton seems to win is a curse: seven generations of his family will not die in their beds“For Tehrani the most interesting aspect of the curse is that it stems from the fact that the monster slayer disobeys the instructions of a wise woman and refuses to kill his father after killing the predatory worm, thus to lift the curse.

“So the story could be a metaphor for out of control male sexuality“, continues the anthropologist. For other experts such as Veronica Strang and Robert Layton, the genesis of the worm lies in some of the earliest known mythical sources and refers to global stories of “Aquatic Beings”. These beings are attempts to materialize attributes associated with water in the environment, such as rivers, floods, thunder and lightning storms. “Without a doubt the Lambton worm is a water dragon“says Layton.

Strang’s contention is that there are “universality” in how cultures respond to particular water qualities, and “physiological and cognitive processes common to all human beings“which tend to generate”themes of intercultural significance that persist in time and spaceIn fact, similar forms of “Aquatic Beings” exist all over the world: the Hydra of Lerna (Greek and Roman mythology), European and Chinese dragons, Taniwha (in Maori mythology), Mami Wata (an aquatic spirit revered in some parts of Africa) and much more.