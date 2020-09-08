The Orion capsule passes two fundamental revisions: it is ready for Artemis travel!

Lately Orion has undergone several tests and revisions, and according to what was announced by NASA in these hours the capsule is officially ready to integrate with the new launch system for lunar missions.

There Orion capsule, especially the one that will fly with the mission Artemis-1, has successfully passed a fundamental step, or rather two: it got the green light after the final checks relating to the “System Acceptance Review“(SAR) and the”Design Certification Review“(DCR). They are essentially two final revisions that take into consideration the data collected from the various tests – such as those coming from the propulsion systems, the central electronic system or in general any instrumentation essential for safety – to then compare them to all the functional, performance and physical requirements imposed at the beginning of the project. If the vehicle proves satisfactory both for the reviewers and for the constructs, then we have the “go” definitive.

This is what was announced yesterday by the NASA, which can finally focus its efforts on the next step: the integration of the capsule with the propulsion system, the so-called Space Launch System (SLS). We have talked about the latter several times: once finished it should boast the title of the most powerful rocket ever built by mankind. According to the plans of the US space agency, Artemis-1 will be the first official flight in which Orion and SLS will be interfaced, on a journey that will take them – unmanned – into a lunar orbit, and then return home here on Earth.

Right now the Space Launch System is in the spotlight of the media and fans: right now a NASA live is underway to test the lateral booster of the propulsion system. The decisive ignition should take place around 20:41, and you can follow it on the official Youtube channel or on the NASA website itself.