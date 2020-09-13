Tech NewsReviewsScience

The Orion capsule that will return to the Moon has received its first component

By Brian Adam
0
1
The Orion capsule that will return to the Moon has received its first component
The Orion Capsule That Will Return To The Moon Has

Must Read

Reviews

The Orion capsule that will return to the Moon has received its first component

Brian Adam - 0
There Orion capsule, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration spacecraft that should return to the moon with the Artemis III mission, he received one...
Read more
Community

It’s official, wild polio no longer exists in Africa: historic announcement by the WHO

Brian Adam - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that Africa is finally free from wild polio, after a decade-long campaign to eradicate the infamous disease....
Read more
Community

The Google search engine is updated to avoid ‘dangerous’ suggestions

Brian Adam - 0
Google has decided to put the scissors in what is one of the most celebrated functions of its search engine. An auto-complete function that...
Read more
Communication

So are the transparent OLED screens that LG is installing in the subways

Brian Adam - 0
In recent times, OLED panel technology has evolved to provide different innovations, such as flexibility or, in this case, transparency. A few weeks ago...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Orion capsule that will return to the Moon has received its first componentThere Orion capsule, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration spacecraft that should return to the moon with the Artemis III mission, he received one of his most important pieces.

It was delivered to Michoud Assembly Facility NASA in New Orleans on August 21st one of the key pieces for the capsule: the cone panel that will house the windows where astronauts can observe the lunar landscape. It is not just an aesthetic piece, as it is also one of the six components that will make up the pressure vessel below of the capsule, essential to keep the air and the environment inside the Orion as stable as possible.

Artemis missions that target the reconquest of the Moon – and in the future also the coveted Mars – are planned similarly to what happened with the Apollo program: a series of missions first unmanned, then with crew in exclusively orbital flight and finally with moon landing. If all goes as planned the Orion capsule will be used immediately, with the launch of Artemis-1 scheduled for 2021. The big step for humanity will come (again) with Artemis-3, in 2024, when the first woman will descend on the moon from Orion

Although the NASA program has suffered some setbacks, with the problems encountered in the construction of the SLS rocket and the delays of the Artemis program in general, the construction of the Orion capsule seems to find itself on schedule, and this bodes well for the maintenance of the timetable.

Related Articles

Community

It’s official, wild polio no longer exists in Africa: historic announcement by the WHO

Brian Adam - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that Africa is finally free from wild polio, after a decade-long campaign to eradicate the infamous disease....
Read more
Community

The Google search engine is updated to avoid ‘dangerous’ suggestions

Brian Adam - 0
Google has decided to put the scissors in what is one of the most celebrated functions of its search engine. An auto-complete function that...
Read more
Communication

So are the transparent OLED screens that LG is installing in the subways

Brian Adam - 0
In recent times, OLED panel technology has evolved to provide different innovations, such as flexibility or, in this case, transparency. A few weeks ago...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©