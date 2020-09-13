The Orion capsule that will return to the Moon has received its first component

There Orion capsule, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration spacecraft that should return to the moon with the Artemis III mission, he received one of his most important pieces.

It was delivered to Michoud Assembly Facility NASA in New Orleans on August 21st one of the key pieces for the capsule: the cone panel that will house the windows where astronauts can observe the lunar landscape. It is not just an aesthetic piece, as it is also one of the six components that will make up the pressure vessel below of the capsule, essential to keep the air and the environment inside the Orion as stable as possible.

Artemis missions that target the reconquest of the Moon – and in the future also the coveted Mars – are planned similarly to what happened with the Apollo program: a series of missions first unmanned, then with crew in exclusively orbital flight and finally with moon landing. If all goes as planned the Orion capsule will be used immediately, with the launch of Artemis-1 scheduled for 2021. The big step for humanity will come (again) with Artemis-3, in 2024, when the first woman will descend on the moon from Orion

Although the NASA program has suffered some setbacks, with the problems encountered in the construction of the SLS rocket and the delays of the Artemis program in general, the construction of the Orion capsule seems to find itself on schedule, and this bodes well for the maintenance of the timetable.