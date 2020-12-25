The other Gabriel Soto video that brought him harsh criticism

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Gabriel Soto is one of the most notable soap opera stars of recent years, and there are many productions of which he has been a part since his debut on television in the 90s. Over the decades, the actor has built a career mainly on television, participating as an actor in various melodramas.

In addition to the recent scandal by the leak of an intimate video where the actor appears without clothes and in what seems to be an intimate video call –clip that it was a violation of Soto’s private life and for which he felt violated and exposed- there is also other material in the past that is not exactly the most beneficial for him.

And it is that along with his participation in soap operas, Soto tried to resume a career as a singer, however during one of his first appearances in this facet, during the promotional period of his debut solo album Inevitable, Irina Baeva’s boyfriend was made a fool of by viewers on the national network.

It was in 2013 when Soto decided to try his luck in music again pop as he had already done fifteen years before with the Kairo group, of which he was part in his last line-up and which he entered and replaced Eduardo Verástegui. However, the album turned out not only to be a total failure for Gabriel, but its television presentation had a disastrous result.

And it is that neither the years of experience in Kairo nor his status as a leading man in television dramas helped him to build the musical project that, according to many, “made him look ridiculous” evidencing his improvisation and lack of talent as a singer. On that occasion he went to the Televisa forums to promote within the morning Today his relaunch as a solo artist.

Presented by Héctor Sandarti, who at that time was conducting the morning broadcast that continues until 2020, Gabriel Soto presented Everything reminds me of you, one of the 11 songs included in his album, and which was written by the composer Ricardo Robledo.

That single was the letter of introduction –and debut and farewell- of Gabriel, who gave a presentation at playback accompanied by four dancers. With the theme to rhythm electropop with somewhat robotic effects, the ex-husband of actress Geraldine Bazán showed that his true talent is not exactly singing, much less live on a national network.

Although seven years have passed since that embarrassing video, the performance in question is published in Youtube, where it has reached half a million views and hundreds of users have already made mocking comments over the years: “January 2020, here we continue with this antidepression therapy”, “We Mexicans have a responsibility to never let this video die”, “I bought the record, every time my mother-in-law comes I play it at full volume and that helps it go quickly, it works”, “Don’t be bastards, if you didn’t give him playback, at least give him an oxygen tank because he didn’t reach the end of the song,” are just some of the messages that recall such a disastrous event.

For his part, Gabriel himself spoke about it a few months ago and he acknowledged that the occasion was a nonsense: “I heard myself fatal. It is not a pretext. I’m not saying I’m the great singer, however, if I had done playback It would have been incredible, ”he revealed.

According to Soto, the problem at that time was that he did not arrive prepared to sing live, so without the help of a sound engineer or an equalized microphone his presentation was a mistake.

|