‘The other side of our door – the people of Mayo’ – Boston Mayor ‘very proud’ of Biden’s victory

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, originally from the Connemara Gaeltacht, spoke to Tuairisc.ie about his friend Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election

Another step, another city, another parliament? Every chance that the Mayor of Boston has practiced on that issue especially for three or four days.

He has an answer to it as a question, right away.

“Speculation! There is no shortage of speculation around here at the moment, ”says Marty Walsh speaking to Tuairisc.ie. But if he received an invitation from newly elected President Joe Biden to a job in Washington, would he accept it?

“I have a job to do here,” said Marty Walsh. originally from the Connemara Gaeltacht.

“It simply came to our notice then all on Boston. I hope that I, with the help of President Biden, will be able to contribute to the development and progress of this city. ”

It will be some time before matters become clearer about the appointment of the President. “It will be a few months,” Mayor Walsh says. “It will be the interim team working between now and the time of the installation. He will then select the people who will be with him in Washington from there to four

years – or longer. But expect plenty of speculation! ”

We will leave that as a message, at least in any case, but was he talking to the newly elected President recently?

“About two weeks ago; I’ll be talking to him in a few days. ” Marty Walsh and Joe Biden are close friends. Biden came on purpose to Boston in January 2017 that he would be a special guest at Walsh’s inauguration for the city’s second Mayoral term. It has been widely said that the Mayor was deeply involved in Joe Biden ‘s victory in the Democratic by – elections. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts competed but Biden got the better of her in that State of her own. That victory had both symbolic as well as political significance at a time when Biden was coming back into the race in a weak start. well in the campaign.

Mayor Walsh’s announcement was “America is back” in a message he left on our telephone machine here the day Joe Biden was announced as elected.

Marty Walsh believes that Joe Biden will be able to calm the country and make a strong demand for the suppression of the coronavirus. “But it will be cultivated if a better relationship is to be nurtured,” says the Mayor of Boston. “There is a lot of poison left in the air.”

Mayor Walsh expressed his pride in the news that an Irish-American is on the way to the White House. “The other side of our door,” says the Mayor. “The people of Mayo.”

While down in Washington, Marty Walsh believes the new President will seek to find as good a solution as possible about the issue of immigration in the United States. But it will have a complicated path to plow if Republicans retain control of the Senate. “Nonetheless,” Walsh says, “I think Joe Biden will be good at handling that kind of question and relationship.

“However, it is up to Democrats and Republicans to find a solution.”

A solution as promised by Biden during the campaign would be well suited to the thousands of Irish people who are now without legal status in the United States. He pledged to seek to provide a path to citizenship for immigrants who no longer have legal status in the States. But again, the Mayor recalls that the new President needs a trial and a chance to implement his policies and plans in Washington, especially if Republicans have the upper hand in the Senate.

Following this election, Mayor Walsh believes both Democrats and Republicans need to scrutinize their work and policies. Although the Republicans seem to have done better – rather than i Presidential election – on November 3, the Mayor does not think that they (the Democrats) have been defeated.

The Mayor considers that the Electoral College system is worth a close look. But, the founders of the country had good reasons for that system, he says, and it would be a very big decision to fundamentally change it.

But rather than big political questions, Marty Walsh is recalling policies and events that would be relevant to this period of Joe Biden in the White House. It ‘s a long time, says Mayor Walsh or the day will come when he himself will be in accompanied by President Biden on a visit to Ireland. “That day is sure to come,” says the Mayor.

Marty Walsh is the son of the late John Walsh, or John Martin Tom of Mains Harbor, Carna, and Mary Walsh, or Mary Joe Peter O’Malley, of Rosskee, Rosmuck. The Democratic politician was first elected mayor of Boston in November 2013 and was re-elected to that position, with nearly 65% ​​of the vote, in 2017.