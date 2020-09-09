The Outer Worlds Danger on Gorgon Review: the universe grows with DLC

Available from today on PC, PS4 and Xbox One at a price of 14.99 euros, Peril su Gorgone is the first of the two DLCs currently scheduled for post launch support for The Outer Worlds, the latest role-playing effort by Obsidian Entertainment, one of the most popular teams in the genre scene. Already in recent days (recover our test of Danger on Gorgone), we had told you how the first hour of the game clearly allowed us to understand the potential of the content developed by the US studio, despite some doubts about the “freshness” of the ideas behind the new countryside. After completing the adventure and finally solving the dark mystery of Gorgon, we can therefore confirm that our uncertainties were well founded, although the package still represents a safe investment for fans of Obsidian’s light-hearted space epic.

Mystery in deep space

As anticipated in the article dedicated to the first hour of the DLC, Pericolo su Gorgone drags the players between the jerseys of a brand new story arc, placed in the middle of the main campaign of The Outer Worlds and imbued – at least in the opening bars – with intriguing noir shades.

After being attracted to the borders of the Alcione galaxy by a missive herald of dark omens (a phonograph squeezed between the cold fingers of a severed arm), the crew of the Unreliable then find themselves strolling through the decadent rooms of the gloomy mansion of the Ambrose, a dynasty of genius scientists at the service of the sprawling mega-company Spacer’s Choise. Here our merry gang will meet the enigmatic Minnie Ambrose, willing to pay a small fortune for rand retrieve the mother’s diary, disappeared following the dark events which, after having transformed Gorgone into a corporate cemetery, have consigned the good name of his family to ignominy.

A fascinating and unscrupulous woman, a mystery buried between the lines of one of the bloodiest pages in the history of Alcione, a morally ambiguous and trigger-happy protagonist: all elements that seem to perfectly support the tones of the black novel of the production, which opens showing off an absolutely convincing creative verve.

Although the writing always remains at the excellent levels that Obsidian has accustomed us over the years – net of some occasional qualitative fluctuations – it must be said that the “cosmic noir” characterization of the DLC tends to become more and more indistinct as the hours pass. (to complete the content about 6-7 are needed), along a path that fully embraces the playful and narrative styles of the base game.

As can be guessed, this is not a defect in an absolute sense, given that fans of the “space western” of the Californian developer will find in Peril su Gorgone an excellent opportunity to return to visit the border of Alcione, but the fact remains that it was reasonable to expect something more from this first expansion pack. All the more so considering that, except for the increase of the level cap to 33, the DLC does not offer any concrete news in terms of mechanics and progression, and the same goes for both weapons and enemies, in both cases partial reworkings of those already present in the original game.

Also with regard to the main questline, we had the distinct impression that the most mysterious knots of the plot were revealed a little prematurely, on the way to a well-thought-out but still rather “phoned” final battle.

Pulp madness

As often happens in this kind of productions, however, the depth and richness of the context, of the collateral stories that make up the fabric of the experience make the difference, to trigger that pleasant sense of involvement necessary for the success of an adventure. digital.

In this sense, Pericolo su Gorgone guarantees the audience an always abundant dose of wonderful scraps of complementary narrative, including missions and secondary assignments (not in large numbers but generally effective), written and recorded testimonies of Alcione’s ordinary corporate madness, and a general tendency to spice up the story with dark humor and find brilliant ideas. During your travels on Gorgon (the content also includes new locations located on already visited planets), for example, you will find that the main inn of the asteroid is actually owned by a high-ranking sprat, chosen by the Sub-light villains as figurehead for their umpteenth enterprise at the limits of legality. Nothing unusual for the bizarre canons of the Obsidian RPG, and for this reason you will not find it particularly strange to have to spend a few minutes discussing the differences between llamas and alpacas with a group of smugglers, just before deciding whether to reduce them to organic slime or to indulge them. their odd requests.

In line with the nature of the title, in fact, the choices you will find yourself making during the campaign will have a more or less significant impact on the flow of events at the center of the DLC. and even on the fate of the entire galaxy. Much will obviously depend on the characterization chosen for your alter ego, both as regards the dialogic options, both as regards the approach to the playful challenges included in the package. One aspect, the latter, enhanced by a good job on the level design front, which returns to reaffirm the libertarian approach of the development team, as always determined to indulge the decisions and preferences of the players.

In spite of everything, however, the artistic direction seemed to us to loudly reiterate the characteristics of a deeply conservative contentAlthough valuable, in fact, the manufacturing of the scenarios lacks a little personality, and it is not unusual for you to clearly perceive a certain sense of “deja-vu”. Regardless of these considerations, Peril over Gorgon is a welcome addition to the role-playing universe of The Outer Worlds; an appendix that would certainly have benefited from some more news on the content side, but which we are sure will still be able to offer admirers of Obsidian’s work several hours of fun on the edge of the galaxy.