The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, in the eye of the media hurricane: what we know about the strange allegations of low efficacy in people over 65

AstraZeneca is in the center of what threatens to become the largest European conflict on account of the vaccine of the coronavirus. This Monday, given the delays announced by the British laboratory and the suspicions that it could be reselling doses committed to Europe to third countries, the European Commission asked the company for explanations and threatened to initiate legal action against the laboratories if all the complaints were not clarified. Doubts.

But the controversy did not end there. That same Monday night, two German newspapers Bild and the economic Handelsblatt published an exclusive in which they claimed that the German government doubted the effectiveness of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine in people over 65 years of age. According to the Handelsblatt, in fact, those same sources they had ensured that the efficiency plummeted to 8% in that age group.

What is the real efficacy of the vaccine?

Until now, the efficacy of the vaccine was estimated between 62-90%. Therefore, with this information on the table, no one knew very well what status a vaccine was in that should receive the approval of the European Medicines Agency this same friday In fact, Bild argued that the German government hoped that its use would not be authorized in people over 65 years of age. Something that would not only affect the laboratory’s plans, but would force to modify vaccination plans

AstraZeneca’s reaction has not been long in coming and in an institutional statement it has stated that “the information stating that the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine would only have an efficacy of 8% in adults over 65 years of age are totally false”. However, beyond the laboratory’s statements, many experts pointed out that It seemed strange that with these data he had received the approval of agencies such as the British.

A short time later, Alex Wickham, a Politico journalist, explained that even the same German Ministry of Health had denied the supposed effectiveness of 8%. According to Wickham, it was all due to a confusion of journalists: the 8% figure referred to the number of people aged 56-69 in the study. The confusion at the moment is high, but if the latter is confirmed (and everything indicates that it will be confirmed), the controversy about the efficacy of the vaccine would dissolve.

However, all this puts on the table the need to introduce transparency measures in the world of vaccine and drug development. It is not well understood that all countries are advancing very large amounts of money even before the relevant authorizations are received without publicly available information. As we have defended many times, Trust is a scarce resource that we cannot afford to squander lightly..