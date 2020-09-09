The Oxford vaccine, which the Spanish government expected for December, has suspended its trials due to an adverse reaction: what it means and what are the next steps

One of the most promising coronavirus vaccines, the one being developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, has been forced to suspend her trials after finding an adverse reaction in one of the participants. According to the company, this reaction (a “potentially unexplained disease”) only occurred in one, and the pause of trials is a routine procedure during vaccine development.

At the moment, there are not many more details that allow us to assess the true scope of this problem. But, without a doubt, the news of the suspension of the trials brings us back to the harsh reality of drug development the same week that President Sánchez affirmed that the Government hoped to use this same vaccine “to start vaccinating part of the population in Spain” during “the month of December”.

What happened?

Currently, the AZD1222 vaccine is in phase III of its clinical trials. That means there are thousands of people who are being monitored after receiving the vaccine. As we have explained on occasion, phase III is not only the first in which the vaccine is tested in thousands of people, but it has a central role in evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the drug.

It is the moment of drug development where we can know the real effect of the drug in the real context of use. And what teams at AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have discovered is an adverse reaction in a participant from the UK. Neither the nature of this reaction nor the exact date on which it occurred has been revealed.

According to the company, it is “a routine action that has triggered whenever potentially unexplained disease occurs in one of the trials; while investigating, to ensure the integrity of the investigation “and the health of the patients, the tests are suspended.

The AZD1222 vaccine uses an adenovirus specifically designed so that, thanks to a gene capable of synthesizing one of the SARS-CoV-2 proteins, it can induce a protective response against coronavirus in our immune system. Its development has been so rapid because it has been tested in numerous experimental vaccines (including Ebola)

In fact, in the context of pharmacological and immune research, these types of suspensions are very common. If all goes well it will resume in no time; if research shows serious problems it could sink into full rehearsal. The latter does not appear to be the case for now, but without further data no scenario can be ruled out.

What does it mean?

Generally speaking, the suspension of the clinical trial and the possible delay in the development schedule is bad news. As we said, Due to the few details we have about the adverse reaction, it is difficult to estimate the real impact of this problem in the future of the vaccine., but it will undoubtedly be a setback for a project that was leading the development race.

However, it is possible to make a positive reading of the incident. In a context of so much pressure and with so many economic interests, that one of the most promising vaccines suspends its trials due to an adverse reaction in a single participant is a sign that the controls are working. For months, suspicions about the development of the vaccine have been the order of the day and have spread a feeling that the important thing was to have it available (even if it was at the cost of its safety). AstraZeneca’s decision brings some reassurance in this regard.

Otherwise, it is difficult to know how serious the problem will be. What is clear is that the news appears as a reminder that in science it is not convenient to inflate expectations because there is no certainty that it can be met. It should be remembered that in July it was already said that the Oxford vaccine could be available by September and that in recent weeks, with the announcement of the Russian vaccine and the rumors that the White House could skip the trials to approve yours sooner Since the November elections, the announcements and promises have been carried out without data to support them.

How does it affect us? Which are the next steps?

Pedro Sánchez himself defended this week that there were “contracts closed with AstraZeneca and Oxford, the [vacuna] right now it has the most advanced trials “and that thanks to this” we hope that in the month of December we can begin to vaccinate a part of the population in Spain. “Indeed, Spain would have about three million of the vaccine if” clinical tests exceed due guarantees. “The problem is that at this time it is impossible to know when that will happen.

This suspension of clinical trials also helps to understand why different governments have been closing agreements with numerous pharmaceutical companies and research centers for months. Developing a vaccine, even with the enormous resources currently available, is always a very risky project. The chances of failure are high.

