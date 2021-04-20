The Parler social network will once again be available on the App Store

- Advertisement -

The Parler social network can be downloaded again from the Apple App Store, although it will have to comply with the rules of this application store in terms of offensive or discriminatory publications.

Parler is a social network known for not censoring the comments of its users, allowing messages of extremist content

Apple vetoed the Parler application after the takeover of the United States Capitol on January 6, due to the proliferation of messages that encouraged hate speech. During these months, the application has seen its service suffer intermittent alterations and interruptions due to the fact that both the Apple and Android application stores prevented its download. In addition, since it is hosted on Amazon’s servers, this company also blocked its access.

After a return that was possible when finding accommodation on the Epik platform, from where the application could be downloaded directly (although only for Android devices), Parler will now be available again next week in the Apple App Store, although from Cupertino they have insisted on the obligation to comply with the prohibition to include offensive or discriminatory content,

Parler’s return to the Apple App Store has been announced by Republican Senator Ken Buck through his Twitter account. In his tweet, he shared the letter with which Apple responded to his question about the reasons for the withdrawal of the app from the app store social network.

From Apple it is argued the repeated breach of the terms and conditions of use in relation to “offensive and discriminatory publications against certain ethnic groups, races and religions, glorifying Nazism and promoting violence against certain groups.”

On March 31, @SenMikeLee and I sent a letter demanding answers about why Apple removed Parler from the App Store. 🚨Today, we received a response: Parler will be reinstated on the App Store. Huge win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/FQBDSSSFGk – Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) April 19, 2021

After not obtaining a satisfactory response from Parler regarding the control of this type of publications, it was decided to withdraw the application. Subsequently, the social network has arranged a series of updates related to content moderation and in this way Apple has approved the return of Parler to the App Store.

When it will be available again now depends solely on Parler, who must incorporate specific tools to filter discriminatory or offensive content, which includes adding a mechanism to report and block users who engage in this behavior.

