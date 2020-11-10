The Pathless PS5 Review: In the footsteps of Shadow of the Colossus

A curse radiates from the island that haunts the world. It is a dark, perverse disease that corrupts everything like an unhealthy miasma. Many have landed on the lonely shores of that legendary place, challenging the dark creature who annihilated the gods in an attempt to restore order, light and balance. Their bodies now lie in the immense prairies of that distant land; in ruined temples, on the banks of the rivers that run through it, or covered by the snow that whitens the mountain tops. Torn, consumed by the wind, forgotten.

The Pathless it begins with an act of courage, obstinate and conscious. A ship plowing the sea, and a huntress landing on the graying beach. See the titanic statues welcoming travelers, once a sign of great and magnificent opulence and today a terrible warning of the end that awaits all things. The huntress has a heart full of respect for the people who inhabited those places, of contempt for the creature who profaned them. He sighs. The task she is called to is iniquitous and overwhelming, yet she can do nothing but move forward, with only one goal: to honor and restore life.

In the footsteps of Shadow of the Colossus

The introductory sequence of The Pathless, at least in terms of themes and inspirations, follows that of an unforgettable masterpiece of modern gaming: Shadow of the Colossus. In the title developed by Giant Squid, a team already known for the work on Abzu (the review of Abzu), however, the deadly tone that could be read in Wander’s eyes, emanating from Mono’s inert body, is missing; and it lacks that surreal and alienating atmosphere of the Forbidden Lands. Although even the island of The Pathless is crossed by a vibrant funereal toll, after all, the huntress does not want to desecrate those spaces by killing the gargantuan creatures that inhabit them, but to honor their memory and save them from those who have depraved them. For anyone who has loved the great work of Fumito Ueda – in its original version on PlayStation 2 or in the excellent remake signed by Bluepoint Games (to find out more here is the review of Shadow of the Colossus – getting in tune with The Pathless will be a matter of moments.

If Abzu’s goal, moreover, was to reinterpret the rhythms and emotions of Journey, not even in this case Matt Nava hides his obvious intention, to replicate the emotions and solitudes of the “war” between Wander and the Colossi. IS the goal can certainly be said to be centered: the pristine and magnetic landscapes capture the player’s eyes, the lost traces of an ancient civilization add a touch of mystery, and the first chills on the back run shortly after, in the moment of the touching imprinting with an unexpected travel companion, a eagle reborn that will help us defeat the great beasts corrupted by the curse.

The sounds of the islandWhile often the sounds of nature will surround the huntress, in various situations the essential soundtrack of The Pathless will claim its priority. The musical accompaniment was composed by Austin Wintory, already known for his works on Journey, Abzu, The Banner Saga. Its sounds are extremely recognizable, powerful and heterogeneous: at times they pile sweet and natural sounds, at other times they make the distorted voices of tribal songs explode. The strings play with decision, the vibrant winds chase Celtic sounds. The Pathless soundtrack is a compositional masterpiece, capable of enhancing the already overwhelming emotions of the adventure.

There is though an aspect that immediately distances The Pathless from Shadow of the Colossus: the pace of play. Ueda’s work was slow and contemplative, Agro’s pace always moderate. The spaces of the Forbidden Lands had to be crossed with determination and effort, never conquered. The huntress, on the other hand, is swift and sinuous: she runs, sprints, rushes towards her target with determination, driven by the inner strength of her Spirit. The energy that moves it runs out quickly, but it can be recovered easily by nocking an arrow to hit one of the many targets floating around the island. However, The Pathless does not ask for a precise aim, but for work solely on timing: the protagonist automatically points her targets, and the player only has to draw the bow just enough to stabilize the arrow’s trajectory.

The dart hisses, runs its parabola with impeccable precision, crashes on the target: and here the huntress rekindles her run, making a further shot that transmits the thrill and thrill of speed. The movement system devised by Giant Squid is one of the most compelling aspects of The Pathless, a brilliant idea that allows you to cross the boundless spaces of the island without ever being overwhelmed. Running and sliding, carried by an invisible current, and then jumping and staying in midair using the impulses that follow each hit, is a powerfully intoxicating sensation: a kinetic ecstasy that will galvanize you throughout the adventure, exalting you with its rhythmic accelerations.

Exploration and puzzles

Attuned to the heartbeats of the movement system, we begin to understand what are the mechanisms for carrying out our task. Each of the areas on the island is inhabited by a huge creature: a titan misled by the power of the slayer of gods, who unleashes his blind and fiery fury. To be able to defeat it, it is necessary to make it vulnerable by purifying the three towers that rise in its domains. In each of these towers votive seals must be affixed, kept in the sacred places of those lands.

Exploration plays a fundamental role, in The Pathless, triggering a very particular relationship between the player and the spaces on the island. There is no minimap, and no indicator that explicitly guides you to the next goal: there is only the possibility of launching an impulse that allows you to guess in which areas there is still a residue of corruption, or one of the seals that can dissolve it. The exploration therefore remains involved and involved at all times, and the wonder of the places built by Giant Squid stands out effortlessly. The breathtaking races between the hollow trunks and along the green bends of the rivers lead to remote and wonderful places. Crumbling temples, old ruined libraries, ancient settlements and fallen strongholds where inglorious battles took place. Occasionally some mysterious inscriptions and trapped souls of the deceased they tell us, in flashes, the story of that world.

In line with Ueda’s tradition and its hermeticism (but also with the indelible loneliness of certain chapters of Zelda), it is never an explicit story, which fills all the gaps: it is rather an incomplete mosaic, a sort of myth that is expressed only in fits and starts.

Sometimes The Pathless leaves instead that only the architecture, the objects, the statues speak, leaving room for a subtle implicit narration. In addition to a story washed out by time, the player encounters – in all these places – a series of puzzles and skill tests, necessary to collect not only the seals, but also some golden cores that allow us to reinvigorate the eagle that accompanies us. There are memory and timing tests, ingenuity tests and puzzles of good complexity, which alternate with intelligence and effectiveness in exploration.

Clash with the Titans

From time to time, before having cleared an area from the colossus that controls it, it could happen that the latter reaches us and transports us into a dimension made of flames and ashes. In this surreal environment we will be called to overcome a short stealth session, avoiding the fiery and impetuous gaze of the beast. It is perhaps one of the less successful aspects of the product, a moment that breaks the perfect intertwining between exploration, racing and puzzle solving.

Not that the moments of confrontation with the ancient gods are all unpleasant. Once the towers that rise in each area have been purified, it gets closer an exciting hunting phase: first a furious pursuit in which we must weaken the prey by avoiding its assaults, then an open battle. The boss fights are not too complex but are unexpectedly articulated and well characterized, staging a good amount of situations.

It is clear, however, that the beating heart of The Pathless is precisely the mixture we have told above, so much so that once each area has been purified it will almost automatically continue to search it in search of all the missing seals, which will allow, among other things to trigger a final encounter with the freed gods and gain a boost.

The choice of whether or not to embark on this work of completion obviously determines the duration of the game experience. They’re necessary no less than six hours to complete the adventure leaving behind all the seals not strictly necessary, but the curiosity to discover the secrets of the island and the good quality of the puzzles will push in an almost natural way in the other direction, considerably lengthening the journey of the huntress. The Pathless nimbly manages to keep busy for about ten hours, without ever giving the idea of ​​offering secondary contents or simple fillers.

Fascinated by his unique style, by the “naked” polygons with which he constructs his characters, by the luminous glow of his guide animals, and by the spaces that run as far as the eye can see, you will let yourself be carried away towards the powerful, ecstatic ending, which it will know exactly where to strike: at the heart, like a huntress’ precise arrow.