Tech News

The PC and Internet Bonus is a half flop: only 14% required in two months

By Brian Adam
0
0
The PC and Internet Bonus is a half flop: only 14% required in two months
The Pc And Internet Bonus Is A Half Flop: Only

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The PC and Internet Bonus is a half flop: only 14% required in two months

We have repeatedly talked about the PC and internet bonus of 500 euros on these pages. The measure, allocated by the Italian government to reduce and bridge the digital divide, has been available for just over two months but is proving to be a half flop.

To certify a trend that is probably below everyone’s expectations, Infratel thought about it, through the pages of its website.

The state-owned company controlled by Invitalia, in fact, explained that two months after the start of the bonus it is booked only for 11.92% of the available resources, equal to 23.8 million euros, against a total allocation of 200 million euros.

Infratel also in the dashboard on the BUL website also highlights that from 9 November 2020, or the day on which the voucher became operational and the request phase for users from operators was opened, vouchers for 27.2 million euros were activated, equal to 13.61%. Overall, therefore, 74.47% of resources remain available, or 148.944 million Euros.

The regions with the highest demand are Lombardy, Calabria, Marche and Piedmont, while in areas such as Liguria 99.60% of the total platfond is available.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Lost Light for Android, the new third-person shooter, will begin testing at the end of January

Brian Adam - 0
NetEase recently announced the launch of a new mobile game to its already extensive catalog: Lost Light begins its journey towards telephones...
Read more
Tech News

Alphabet’s Loon Project comes to an end

Brian Adam - 0
Via Google X After the launch of the last Alphabet balloon lasting 312 days in the air, we wondered if HBAL703 was the...
Read more
Android

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Brian Adam - 0
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T was presented on January 8 of this year. A new mobile phone joining an increasingly voluminous...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©