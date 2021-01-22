The PC and Internet Bonus is a half flop: only 14% required in two months

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

We have repeatedly talked about the PC and internet bonus of 500 euros on these pages. The measure, allocated by the Italian government to reduce and bridge the digital divide, has been available for just over two months but is proving to be a half flop.

To certify a trend that is probably below everyone’s expectations, Infratel thought about it, through the pages of its website.

The state-owned company controlled by Invitalia, in fact, explained that two months after the start of the bonus it is booked only for 11.92% of the available resources, equal to 23.8 million euros, against a total allocation of 200 million euros.

Infratel also in the dashboard on the BUL website also highlights that from 9 November 2020, or the day on which the voucher became operational and the request phase for users from operators was opened, vouchers for 27.2 million euros were activated, equal to 13.61%. Overall, therefore, 74.47% of resources remain available, or 148.944 million Euros.

The regions with the highest demand are Lombardy, Calabria, Marche and Piedmont, while in areas such as Liguria 99.60% of the total platfond is available.