The peace offered by China’s stock authority is more sincere than it seems

The latest olive branch offered by Beijing to the US is perhaps more sincere than it appears. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Friday it wants to re-negotiate plans to improve access for its US counterparts to audits of Chinese companies listed in New York. Given the history of empty discussions, skeptics will say this is more of the same. But Beijing is growing weary of the continuous stream of scandals. Washington, for its part, needs an excuse not to carry out its threat to expel Chinese companies from its markets. The battle for access to Chinese companies’ accounting dates back to at least 2011, when the New York Stock Exchange delisted Longtop Financial Technologies, a software developer accused of accounting fraud. According to the Council for the Accounting Oversight of Public Enterprises (PCAOB), the vast majority of auditors who deny access to accounting are Chinese.

This defensive attitude, combined with the Chinese courts’ refusal to carry out US sentences, allows unscrupulous Chinese executives to rip off US investors with relative impunity. Until recently, cooperation received from Beijing has been perfunctory, according to the PCAOB. In 2019, frustration led US politicians to demand that Chinese companies be expelled, and last week Bloomberg reported that the Securities and Exchange Regulatory Commission (SEC) is considering executing that threat between now and 2022.

Beijing has reason to make firm concessions. As for Washington, the threat of suspending the listing in the US of companies with a market capitalization of 2 trillion dollars, according to Refinitiv data, would cause more harm than good. If the incoming Administration is able to provide better access to audits of Chinese companies, perhaps excepting state-owned ones, it could better protect US investors without disrupting their portfolios. Both parties have reasons to agree.

