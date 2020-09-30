Latest newsTop Stories

The people voted for the beloved mayor even after the election

By Brian Adam
0
0
In a Romanian village, a majority of people voted for the deceased mayor for the third time. Photo: AP
The People Voted For The Beloved Mayor Even After The

Must Read

Android

Google reveals how it will be the installation of apps in Android 12

Abraham - 0
Google has announced that it will make one of the most anticipated changes by users and app developers, which will appear in Android 12....
Read more
Communication

Fiber rates vs unlimited data: can we hire just one?

Brian Adam - 0
Unlimited data rates are here to stay. At the gates of the massive activation of 5G, with more speed, more capacity and less latency,...
Read more
Communication

Realme prepares the fastest USB charger for laptops and mobiles

Brian Adam - 0
He record to create a USB C charger with fast charge it has been surpassed year after year. Currently, the fastest charger on the...
Read more
Entertainment

30 Xbox One Games Coming In October: Star Wars Squadrons, Watch Dogs Legion And Other Expected Releases On Microsoft Console

Abraham - 0
It's time to close the October releases with the games that will be released on Xbox One . A list that will not differ...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In a Romanian village, a majority of people voted for the deceased mayor for the third time. Photo: AP

Romania: Villagers have elected their favorite mayor for the third time in local elections ten days after his death.

The incident took place in the village of Davisello in southern Romania, when the people elected a new mayor, Avon Eliemann, for the third time and his grave was lit after his victory. The former mayor, who was elected by a landslide, is no more in this world because he died in Corona before the local elections.

News of the mayor’s death spread rapidly throughout the village, where there are only 3,000 homes. The day of the election was also Eliman’s 57th birthday. On that day, a large number of people reached the polling station and somehow voted for it. He even won with 1057 votes out of 1600 registered votes.

After this victory, the people went to Eliman’s tomb and lit candles to pay tribute to his services. Some shouted at the tomb, “We are proud of you and this is your victory.”

Avon Alliman, from the Social Democratic Party, was instrumental in the region’s development and was loved and trusted by all the villagers.

Aliman’s name was on the ballot paper on election day and new papers could not be printed. That is why the people elected the deceased mayor for the third time. However, local elections will now be held again in this village.

Related Articles

Top Stories

Developed a chip that records thousands of brain cells

Brian Adam - 0
Zurich: After 15 years of tireless work, scientists in Switzerland have developed a chip that can record thousands of brain cells (neurons) with great...
Read more
Top Stories

Do you know what these flowers are made of?

Brian Adam - 0
Sao Paulo: The flowers in these pictures may look real, but they are actually made of sugar and can be eaten. These flowers...
Read more
Top Stories

There is a whole network of ‘hidden lakes’ beneath the surface of Mars, research says

Brian Adam - 0
Rome, Italy: A global team of astronomers has discovered that there is a whole 'network' of lakes at the South Pole of Mars hidden...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©