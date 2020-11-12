The perfect mobile according to the founder of Xiaomi

There is no doubt that for young firms such as Xiaomi or OnePlus, the management of the media hype has been much more important in its growth, but it is also that both Lei Jun and Carl Pei usually use their social networks to communicate with a community of users always comfortable in this relationship that benefits everyone.

Lei Jun, founder and CEO of Xiaomi, has surprised locals and strangers talking on their social networks about what their perfect smartphone would be like … Will Xiaomi build one like this?

In fact, the CEO of Xiaomi himself is a regular on Weibo, where in recent days he has been chatting with fans about what characteristics his ideal smartphone would have , hinting that Xiaomi could present in this second half of the year some high-performance mobile with some of these specifications that for Lei Jun are key.

Android Authority told us about it, also publishing a capture of the conversation, where the CEO and founder of Xiaomi spoke of dual speakers among other aspects, such as the 3.5-millimeter audio-jack connector, NFC, 30x zoom or a battery of +4,500 mAh with fast wireless charging.

This is the ideal smartphone for the founder of Xiaomi

Obviously we should not take out of context what has been a conversation with Xiaomi users and fans on a social network, but we already know that many times these manufacturers have used Weibo as a perfect platform to launch a probe balloon and capture the opinions of the community when designing their next terminals.

In addition, it would really be strange for the CEO of Xiaomi to talk about these specifications on his ideal mobile , and then for the manufacturer that commands us to present a flagship without these characteristics , which in the end are all these:

Dual stereo speaker

Linear vibration motor for haptic response

High refresh rate display

3.5mm audio jack

NFC

IR port for remote control

Zoom 30x or higher

Front and rear optical sensor for sensitive brightness control

4,500 mAh or more of battery capacity

Wireless charging

Steam chamber cooling

It should be remembered that from xda-developers already a few weeks ago it was aimed at new Xaiomi smartphones with 120W fast charging and Qualcomm’s most performance chipsets , adding later rumors of a device with MediaTek hardware for the Redmi range.

Not surprisingly, in the roadmap that was leaked a few weeks ago , more than 15 Xiaomi devices were mentioned that would arrive before the end of 2020 , and apparently some of them will have specifications like those that Lei Jun commented on safe Weibo, such as a port IR that in Asian markets is still a must have for smartphones.

Now it’s up to you to tell us, what would be the characteristics of your ideal mobile? Do you agree with Lei Jun? In my case, for example, I prefer more battery than more zoom in the main camera , and without a doubt a high refresh rate screen and high quality audio are essential for me.