The photo of Salma Hayek and Julio César Chávez that revived the story of their supposed romance

A recent photograph published by the famous former boxer Julio César Chávez has once again put into focus the alleged romance he had in the early 90’s with Salma Hayek, to whom he has been related for years, although neither of them has ever admitted that there was more than a friendship between them.

Rumors indicate that the affair occurred when Salma was still making a career on the Mexican television screen and the athlete was already famous and had multiple world triumphs. It is even said that Chávez was the one who helped the now wife of French billionaire François-Henri Pinault in her dream of arriving in the United States to try her luck in the Hollywood entertainment industry.

Over the years the rumor has remained only on that, but An image shared this Thursday afternoon by the athlete, considered one of the best in the world, brought back the supposed romance to the conversation of youth that he held with the Veracruz actress.

And it is that Chávez hung a congratulation to Salma, who is the producer of the series Monarch, issued through the digital platform Netflix, which recently premiered its second season.

“Today’s #TBT is with the chingona that @monarcalaserie brought us and the great success. Congratulations @salmahayek, thanks for the tremendous production and history to @netflixlat “#yallovio #monarca #tequila #jalisco #mexico #vivaMexico”, Chávez wrote next to the image.

And it is that at the beginning of the 90s, without social networks or cameras on any device, the actress and the boxing legend were saved from existing evidence of intimate relationship that has connected them for 30 years. Currently she is married and he is the husband of Myriam Escobar, who helped him in his process of healing from addictions and encouraged him to open two rehabilitation clinics.

But when the former world boxing champion was the top boxing star during the 1980s and early 1990s, He was connected with Hayek, who began her career as a soap opera actress and was recognized as one of the most beautiful faces. Despite the success, I already had the intention of making it big in Hollywood.

This fact is referenced in the series The cesar, biographical project endorsed by the athlete where his romance with “an actress from Veracruz”, named Brisa Rafal appears, but due to the characteristics of the character, his origin and his aspirations, it was obvious that it was Hayek. The series showed that being the lover of the boxer, she did not love him so much at first, but later ended up madly in love with him.

In some scenes of the series, Chávez, played by actor Armando Hernández, passionately kisses her asking if she really was bad. And it is that in the soap opera Teresa, which Salma starred in in 1989, the phrase her mother used to say became part of popular language: “You are bad, Teresa!”

In another sequence, “Brisa Rafal” was seen excited to get a small role in a series, so Chávez told her that I didn’t understand why she accepted minor characters if she was already a star. In real life, Salma Hayek got a small stake in the series The Sinbad Show, in 1993, two years before his first major Hollywood role alongside Antonio Banderas in Desperate.

Although the first and last name of the Oscar nominee was not shown in the Chávez biographical series, the details confirm that the production showed the passionate relationship between Hayek and theThe boxer, who was the one who decided to end the romance. The last scene of “Brisa” shows her as a sexy actress in a dressing room and after asking Chávez if she could have become his wife, says goodbye to him wishing him happiness.

In addition to this, last year in an interview for ESPN, José Ramón Fernández brought out this romance. During the talk he had with Chávez, the sports commentator addressed the relationship between the boxer and the actress, but he assured that “The truth was, it was a relationship of friends”, and ‘Joserra’ replied: “Of friends, yes, of course”.

