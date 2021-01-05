The photos of Linet Puente on the beach, in the midst of the versions of strong problems with her ex for the custody of her son

- Advertisement -

Linet Puente has enjoyed the first days of the year with her son Noah, Despite the alleged problems he has with his former partner, Carlos Luis Galán, for the custody of the minor and disagreements after airing some aspects of his private life.

Sitting on a beach in Acapulco and enjoying one of the first sunsets of 2021, the driver of Windowing He was seen happy with “the love of his life.”

Puente published a series of loving photographs with his son Noah, a few hours after the magazine TV Notes will air that Carlos Luis Galán seeks to remove custody of the minor due to the quarrels caused by the separation.

“A sunset that I will never forget with the love of my life #Noah”, the show journalist wrote on her Instagram account.

And it is that although Linet Puente appeared very calm next to her son on social networks, according to the Mexican publication the relationship with her ex-partner has been complicated to the point that they could fight before the authorities for the custody of the minor.

“Carlos is extremely upset because you (TV Notes) They revealed that he is not the man everyone believed and also showed the woman for whom he left Linet; this has brought you problems in your work in The Herald TV, because the scandal affected his image and they already warned him that he is on the tightrope, because he is not giving such good results on television either”Declared a person close to the TV Azteca presenter.

“Now Carlos he wants to get even with Linet Anyway … Not satisfied with his threats, he messed with the most important thing to Linet: his son. He warned him that he will take the little one away from him, that he will do everything possible to keep him”, Specified the source of the Mexican magazine.

“He means that Linet is a bad mother, but those of us who know her see how she goes out of her way for the childShe takes him to TV Azteca whenever she can so that he can be with her and, when she is not, she comes to work, hurries and, as soon as she leaves, she leaves with her son to spend most of the time with him ”, projection.

The same person stated that Linet has been very depressed, but will not let her son be taken from her, so she has already approached the lawyer Alberto Woolrich, with whom It could request the deportation of Carlos Luis Galán because he is of Venezuelan origin and has incurred “threats from a foreigner against a Mexican citizen.”

The publication of the magazine appeared after the Venezuelan producer showed off his girlfriend on social networks and Linet Puente spoke of how complicated their separation has been almost two months ago.

“Yes it has been very difficult, I think everyone knows it and I said it in the program, This year I had to live the separation of my father from my son and they were very heavy, very difficult weeks”, He accepted in an interview made by the TV Azteca entertainment program, Windowing.

He added that he has resorted to therapy and other activities to overcome the bitterness left by his former partner, who already He is seen on social networks in the company of his new girlfriend Liz Basaldúa.

He highlighted that his emotional state has improved considerably: “I can tell you that today I feel calmer, happier and I begin to see the fruits of being humble, taking therapy and saying ‘I can’t, can you help me?”

Linet Puente’s face changed when they asked her if she still believes in love and her answer made her position clear regarding her new sentimental situation.

“I will always believe in love! … I believe in love, I like to be a woman who is accompanied by a man, only it will be time to choose a different man. I am open, I am willing, I do not know how long, I do not know if I am ready for it, “she mentioned.

He also highlighted the characteristics that the new owner of his heart must have. “At some point I will love having a partner who respects me, loves me, commits above all, that is the most important part and who loves this package, which is Linet Puente, Noah and my dogs, very important”, he concluded.

