The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are left without support, they will receive their last update in December

This month the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL meet three years in the market, and that is not good for its users, since your support is over, with what already will not receive new Android updates.

Google guarantees three years of updates, so the October security patch should be the latest update to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, but in reality it will be the penultimate. Following in the footsteps of the original Pixel, Google will release another update at the end of this year.

The Pixel 2 stay with Android 11

This means that Android 11 will be the last version of the operating system that will officially reach the second generation of Google mobiles. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will not receive Android 12. The Pixel 2 will no longer receive security patches and August or September of next year will no longer have the latest version of Android.

The Google support page we see how the Pixel 2 no longer have Android version updates or guaranteed security updates from October, but Google has confirmed that the latest update will arrive in December, surely to correct the bugs and vulnerabilities detected during the next two months.

Starting next year, Google will only launch new updates for the Pixel 3 onwards, but in October 2021 the third generation will also be without support, except for a last minute surprise. Google began with the Nexus to give two years of updates, with the Pixel 2 it extended it to three years and perhaps now is also the time to extend the support for another year.

