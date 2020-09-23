The Pixel 4a 5G filtered in detail: these are its characteristics

In the absence of a few days for Google to present new devices, we already have a large amount of data leaked from the Pixel 5, also from the Google Pixel 4a 5G: the technical sheet of this phone has appeared practically in full. And it doesn’t look bad, especially considering that it will be a phone with guaranteed immediate updates.

What a September of launches we are having, the positioning of the brands with a view to the Christmas campaign is not noticeable. And Google is no stranger to this strategy, which on September 30 is the date chosen by the company for unveil a good amount of hardware. Of course, before that day we will know a lot about the devices, that the rumors are in full swing.

The largest screen of the new generation and polycarbonate body

Little by little we are learning a remarkable amount of specifications of future mobiles. And it is that Google itself has already advanced some details during the presentation of the Pixel 4a, including the lateral design of the Pixel 5 and the mobile that concerns us, the Google Pixel 4a 5G. This phone aspires to offer a balanced hardware within a polycarbonate body, same as the Pixel 4a; and the complete opposite of the Pixel 5, which, at least according to rumors, will bet on a aluminum construction.

As WinFuture.de has revealed, the future Google Pixel 4a 5G will increase the diagonal of the screen with respect to its brothers to reach 5.2 inches. Will not offer high refresh rate Since it would stay at 60 Hz, but it would have the hole to house the front camera (this design detail is shared by all 2020 Pixels).

Rumors point to a somewhat smaller battery: 3,800 mAh (compared to 4,000 mAh in the Pixel 5). Wouldn’t remove the headphone jack from your setup and it would keep the stereo speakers, a much appreciated feature the Pixel 4a also offers (and which the Pixel 5 would keep).

Below you have all the data filtered by WinFuture.de. Remember that they will not be confirmed until Google officially presents the Pixel 4a 5G, an event that will be transmitted in streaming next September 30.

Google Pixel 4a 5G SCREEN 6.2 inch OLED FullHD + resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels

413ppp density

Gorilla Glass 3 PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

GPU Adreno 620

Titan M security chip VERSIONS 6GB / 128GB SOFTWARE Android 11 REAR CAMERA 12.2 megapixel Dual Pixel

16 megapixels wide angle FRONTAL CAMERA 8 megapixels BATTERY 3,800 mAh

18W fast charge CONNECTIVITY 5G (SA / NSA)

4G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0 + LE

NFC

GPS / GLONASS / Galileo / QZSS / BeiDou

USB type C 3.1

Headphone jack OTHERS Rear fingerprint reader DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 153.9 x 74.0 x 8.2 mm 168 grams PRICE –

