MobileAndroidTech News

The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G do not arrive in Spain, Google changes its strategy after three years

By Brian Adam
0
0
The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G do not arrive in Spain, Google changes its strategy after three years
The Pixel 5 And Pixel 4a 5g Do Not Arrive

Must Read

Android

The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G do not arrive in Spain, Google changes its strategy after three years

Brian Adam - 0
Tonight Google has announced its new range of devices. The new Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Chromecast with Google TV and...
Read more
Android

Google Pixel 4a 5G: Google’s budget phone gains 5G connectivity and grows in battery, cameras and screen

Brian Adam - 0
In early August, Google held an online event in which it unveiled the new Pixel 4a, a compact mid-range phone that came...
Read more
Google

Google Photos stops saving the ‘live photos’ of some smartphones

Brian Adam - 0
Moving photos are an invention that some smartphone manufacturers pulled up their sleeves to give more life to those memories that we keep on...
Read more
Apps

Xiaomi launches its first smarwatch and 65 W charger

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has presented today a large number of new products, including its cheapest 5G mobile with the Mi 10T Lite, in addition to the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G do not arrive in Spain, Google changes its strategy after three years

Tonight Google has announced its new range of devices. The new Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Chromecast with Google TV and Nest Audio hit the market, but in Spain we are left without two devices.

As Google announced last August in the presentation of the new Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will not go on sale in Spain. We are unable to officially buy the two new Google phones in our country.

Google will only sell the Pixel 4a in Spain

Pixel 4a 5G

The new ones Pixel 4a 5G Y Pixel 5 go on sale in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia. In Spain, Italy and Singapore we have to settle for the cheapest version, with the Pixel 4a, as we can check with the availability page of Google devices.

Google has changed strategy again. It already did in 2016 when he launched the Pixel and Pixel XL, which only went on sale in the United States, United Kingdom and Germany when all the Nexus had been put on sale in Spain, among other countries. Then in 2017 He gave us a joy with the launch of the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and successors in Spain and more countries.

During these last three years, Google has been launching its high-end in Spain, but now by surprise of many, this changes this 2020, perhaps due to the economic situation that is hitting the pandemic in Spain and in the other countries where Google has stopped selling its most expensive mobiles. It seems that Google has not sold many Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in Spain and does not trust that its new mobiles will sell from 499 euros in our country, with which The Pixel 4a bets everything for € 389.

We have contacted Google to confirm if its decision not to launch the new Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 for sale in Spain is final. As soon as we have an answer we will give you more details.

Related Articles

Android

Google Pixel 4a 5G: Google’s budget phone gains 5G connectivity and grows in battery, cameras and screen

Brian Adam - 0
In early August, Google held an online event in which it unveiled the new Pixel 4a, a compact mid-range phone that came...
Read more
Google

Google Photos stops saving the ‘live photos’ of some smartphones

Brian Adam - 0
Moving photos are an invention that some smartphone manufacturers pulled up their sleeves to give more life to those memories that we keep on...
Read more
Apps

Xiaomi launches its first smarwatch and 65 W charger

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has presented today a large number of new products, including its cheapest 5G mobile with the Mi 10T Lite, in addition to the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©