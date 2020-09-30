The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G do not arrive in Spain, Google changes its strategy after three years

Tonight Google has announced its new range of devices. The new Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Chromecast with Google TV and Nest Audio hit the market, but in Spain we are left without two devices.

As Google announced last August in the presentation of the new Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will not go on sale in Spain. We are unable to officially buy the two new Google phones in our country.

Google will only sell the Pixel 4a in Spain

The new ones Pixel 4a 5G Y Pixel 5 go on sale in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia. In Spain, Italy and Singapore we have to settle for the cheapest version, with the Pixel 4a, as we can check with the availability page of Google devices.

Google has changed strategy again. It already did in 2016 when he launched the Pixel and Pixel XL, which only went on sale in the United States, United Kingdom and Germany when all the Nexus had been put on sale in Spain, among other countries. Then in 2017 He gave us a joy with the launch of the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and successors in Spain and more countries.

During these last three years, Google has been launching its high-end in Spain, but now by surprise of many, this changes this 2020, perhaps due to the economic situation that is hitting the pandemic in Spain and in the other countries where Google has stopped selling its most expensive mobiles. It seems that Google has not sold many Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in Spain and does not trust that its new mobiles will sell from 499 euros in our country, with which The Pixel 4a bets everything for € 389.

We have contacted Google to confirm if its decision not to launch the new Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 for sale in Spain is final. As soon as we have an answer we will give you more details.