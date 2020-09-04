The Pixel 5 will be significantly cheaper than the Pixel 4, according to the latest leak

If nothing fails, in the month of October we will attend the presentation of the next phones signed by Google. As announced by the North American manufacturer, still without an exact date, in autumn we will congratulate both the Pixel 4a 5G like Pixel 5, two phones with an official name and many specifications leaked so far.

Among the few things that we still do not know about Pixel futures, in addition to the exact date of presentation and sale, are their prices. But a leaker has just slipped those of each model for Germany. A price that, if correct, should be practically the same for all of Europe. And as expected, the Pixel 5 will be cheaper (also less powerful compared to its generation) than the Pixel 4.

500 euros for the Pixel 4a 5G

As we said, of the two phones we have already accumulated a few leaks. The main one is that both will tie in processor. A Snapdragon 765G would be the one chosen by Google for the two new mobile phones, which would serve, among other things, to seek the cheaper of a Pixel 5 that, according to the filtration received, would take effect.

The data put on the table by Nils ahrenmeier They tell us that the Pixel 4a 5G, which would arrive in black and white, would go on sale in Germany at a price of 499 euros. The Pixel 5, in white and green colors, would cost a little more reaching up to 629 euros. This would be in Germany, which applies a 16% tax on the gross value. In Spain, with 21% VAT, the price could be higher, although the logical thing is that it remains.

Exclusive for @TechnikNewsNET: Here are all the Prices and Colors (for Germany) for the new Pixel 5G Devices (Pixel 5 and 4a 5G) Pixel 5 (Green, Black): € 629 (with 16% VAT)

Tying at the processor level, the differences between both models would focus on the rest of the features, from the screen to the design, as rumors speak of polycarbonate for the Pixel 4a 5G and a Pixel 5 with a glass back. Also with the memories, with 6GB for one and 8GB for the upper one, and possibly for the battery, since the leaks speak of identical cameras on both phones: 12.2 megapixels for the main one, 12.2 megapixels for a super wide angle.

The Pixels should arrive in the month of October although Google has only specified that they would land in the fall, a period of three months quite vague. We will see what happens when the presentation date of both phones approaches, which, for now, seems to arouse comments in the industry. We’ll be alert to everything that occurs around their arrival.