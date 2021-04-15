The Pixel: the NFT sold for more than 1 million dollars

- Advertisement -

After the 69 million dollars paid for the digital work of the artist known as Beeple, a new very peculiar sale has now been registered. Sotheby’s auction house has sold an NFT (Non-fungible Token) called “The Pixel” for approximately $ 1.36 million.

What is controversial about this piece is that it is simply a 1 × 1 pixel made by Pak, known on Twitter as @muratpak. As it seems that for some the digital representation of this unit of measurement is valuable, it could be said that too much. This is because Eric Young, buyer of the NFT, had to battle with other collectors for more than 90 minutes for this token. They even offered bids of more than a million dollars.

The Fungible Collection: Series of digital works that grossed more than $ 16.8 million

The Pixel was part of a series of digital works grouped together under the name The Fungible Collection. Together, these managed to raise 16.8 million dollars, according to the exchange house Sotheby’s.

So Young has acquired a simple one-pixel gray square, which he cannot touch, but which has undoubtedly been trapped by its abstract content. In fact, he posted a message on Twitter expressing a lot of enthusiasm for the play.

Congratulations to @Muratpak on an amazing and thoughtful collection! The Pixel occupied a large part of my mind the last few days. How will history be reflected in this time? How will this piece be remembered? How will I be remembered? #pakwashere and now #iwashere ”he wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations to @muratpak on an amazing and thoughtful collection !! 🎉🎉 The Pixel occupied a great deal of my mind the past few days. How will history reflect on this time? How will this piece be remembered? How will I be remembered? #pakwashere 🧠 and now #iwashere 👇 pic.twitter.com/fD7c7qaE0Q – Eric Young (@etyoung) April 14, 2021

Like Young, other collectors opted for digital pieces from The Fungible Collection series. However, the cost for the works was lower, they paid between $ 500 and $ 1,500 for digital cubes with white and gray three-dimensional shapes on a black background. As shown in the following tweet:

After the storm, the one holds most number of cubes will also hold The Cube (1/1). One shapeshifting tesseract to rule them all. pic.twitter.com/mGqqVFqyj3 – Pak (@muratpak) April 13, 2021

“After the storm, whoever has the most cubes will also have The Cube (1/1). A tesseract that changes shape to rule them all, ”says the publication.

For some, the acquisition of The Pixel may be ill-advised, while for others, it is a new kind of art. A novel and innovative way to capture creativity using technology.

