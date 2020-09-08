MobileAndroidTech News

The Pixels receive exclusive news of Android 11 in their September ‘Feature Drop’

By Brian Adam
0
0
The Pixels receive exclusive news of Android 11 in their September 'Feature Drop'
The Pixels Receive Exclusive News Of Android 11 In Their

Must Read

Android

The Pixels receive exclusive news of Android 11 in their September ‘Feature Drop’

Brian Adam - 0
The novelties of Android 11 are already here, Google has launched the new version of Android, and as expected, the first devices...
Read more
Tech News

Plants respond in a very strange way when they grow near human corpses

Brian Adam - 0
Plants when they come into contact - and obviously grow close - to human remains they seem to be doing something really strange, according...
Read more
Tech News

Android 11 is available in stable version: compatible smartphone list

Brian Adam - 0
After the various preliminary versions, the moment that many fans of the smartphone world have been waiting for has finally arrived: the release of...
Read more
Amazon

Amazon Music and Twitch join forces: the concerts are coming!

Brian Adam - 0
Important news from the Amazon front. The Seattle giant has announced a collaboration between Amazon Music and Twitch which will lead to the arrival...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Pixels receive exclusive news of Android 11 in their September 'Feature Drop'

The novelties of Android 11 are already here, Google has launched the new version of Android, and as expected, the first devices to update are the Pixel.

The Pixel 2 onwards they are already receiving the OTA to Android 11, but the new version comes with exclusive news Android 11 that arrive first on Google mobiles.

Android 11 Feature Drop

Google has decided that its Pixels are the first to release these new features of its applications and Android 11 before they reach the rest of the devices in the coming months.

The first novelty is found in Google maps. Now we can use Live View to locate a contact who has shared their location in real time. After clicking on its icon and then on ‘Live View’ we can follow its location in real time and augmented reality.

The second novelty is found in Gboard and in English. It’s about the new quickly answers that will appear in the keyboard suggestion bar.

Pixel Android 11 Gboard

The third novelty is found in the Pixel Launcher. Now we will have more control over suggestions. The application launcher will now suggest applications depending on the time of day. We may reject suggestions or fix them.

The fourth novelty is found in the recent applications view, now in addition to being able to select texts we can also perform screenshots. A new interface will allow us to edit our captures.

Finally, the fifth novelty is the smart new suggestions for him folder name. Now when creating a folder the name of the common category of both applications will be put. For example, if we create a folder with Google Photos and the Camera, the folder will automatically name Photography.

Folders

Via | Google

Related Articles

Tech News

Plants respond in a very strange way when they grow near human corpses

Brian Adam - 0
Plants when they come into contact - and obviously grow close - to human remains they seem to be doing something really strange, according...
Read more
Tech News

Android 11 is available in stable version: compatible smartphone list

Brian Adam - 0
After the various preliminary versions, the moment that many fans of the smartphone world have been waiting for has finally arrived: the release of...
Read more
Amazon

Amazon Music and Twitch join forces: the concerts are coming!

Brian Adam - 0
Important news from the Amazon front. The Seattle giant has announced a collaboration between Amazon Music and Twitch which will lead to the arrival...
Read more
Android

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus: a new mid-range with a pop-up camera, Mate 30 design and 5G connectivity

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei has just presented its two new mid-range devices: the Huawei Enjoy 20 and Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus. The Plus model is a statement...
Read more
Microsoft

Intel Evo and Tiger Lake CPU: what is the new certification and what is it for

Brian Adam - 0
Intel Evo is a logo created to make it easier to choose a notebook, certifying some aspects of the user experience. If it were a...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei, CEO convinced: “HarmonyOS is now close to the level of Android”

Brian Adam - 0
Despite the latest restrictions implemented by the Trump administration, Consumer BG Huawei CEO Yu Chengdong is convinced that the new HarmonyOS (or Hongmeng in...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©