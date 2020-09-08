The Pixels receive exclusive news of Android 11 in their September ‘Feature Drop’

The novelties of Android 11 are already here, Google has launched the new version of Android, and as expected, the first devices to update are the Pixel.

The Pixel 2 onwards they are already receiving the OTA to Android 11, but the new version comes with exclusive news Android 11 that arrive first on Google mobiles.

Android 11 Feature Drop

Google has decided that its Pixels are the first to release these new features of its applications and Android 11 before they reach the rest of the devices in the coming months.

The first novelty is found in Google maps. Now we can use Live View to locate a contact who has shared their location in real time. After clicking on its icon and then on ‘Live View’ we can follow its location in real time and augmented reality.

The second novelty is found in Gboard and in English. It’s about the new quickly answers that will appear in the keyboard suggestion bar.

The third novelty is found in the Pixel Launcher. Now we will have more control over suggestions. The application launcher will now suggest applications depending on the time of day. We may reject suggestions or fix them.

The fourth novelty is found in the recent applications view, now in addition to being able to select texts we can also perform screenshots. A new interface will allow us to edit our captures.

Finally, the fifth novelty is the smart new suggestions for him folder name. Now when creating a folder the name of the common category of both applications will be put. For example, if we create a folder with Google Photos and the Camera, the folder will automatically name Photography.

