The POCO X3 is seen in an unboxing four days after its presentation

A few days ago, POCO confirmed that it will announce the POCO X3 on September 7 and we know that one of the countries where the new smartphones will arrive is Spain. However, a YouTuber wanted to take the emotion out of the ad by posting an unboxing video ahead of time. The video has been removed, but we have some screenshots thanks to / LEAKS that allow us to appreciate the design of the device. The images confirm the design of the device with its perforated screen, rear quad camera and a huge POCO logo. An image shows the device with the factory plastic protector that indicates its main specifications: 6.67 ″ Full HD + 120 Hz screen, Snapdragon 732G, 64 MP main camera and 5,160 mAh battery with fast charging at 33 W.

Shoppee has also confirmed that the Poco X3 will be available with 64 or 128 GB of storage, and it appears that there will be Standard and Premium versions of the Poco X3, although the differences are unknown. The two devices are, strictly speaking, the first ‘original’ Poco smartphone since the launch of the POCO F1 as the latest POCO smartphones have been renamed Xiaomi devices for the western market.