The Poco X3 leaks almost completely before its presentation

Poco, one of the brands in the Xiaomi ecosystem, has a presentation scheduled for next Monday, September 7. Once the IFA in Berlin closes the doors, the Chinese manufacturer will release a phone that we have known some data about for some time but that has already been completely leaked. On Monday we will know everything about the future Poco X3.

The brand itself was already in charge of communicating that its Poco X3 will be the first phone to use the Snapdragon 732G as its brain, one of the last processors of a Qualcomm that today announced 5G for its Snapdragon 4 series in 2021. But in addition to this data, a leak has exposed almost 100% of the specifications of a Poco X3 that will be a mid-range with all the laws.

One model with NFC and one not

The processor is not the only thing we know officially about this Poco X3 that we will see presented on Monday. The promotional poster has made it clear that we will talk about a model with an NFC chip for mobile payments, although the leaked information points to a couple of models, one of which will have NFC, more expensive, and another not, cheaper. But be that as it may, Snapdragon 732G for both.

The filtered information shows us a screen in advance IPS LCD protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and with 6.67 inches diagonal. A screen with 120Hz refreshment and FullHD + resolution, although it is not specified what its ratio will be to try to glimpse the exact pixels that it will have.

The future Poco X3 will arrive with 6GB / 64GB for its most basic model, and with 128GB for its superior model in addition to having an infrared sensor, something very characteristic of Xiaomi family phones, and a fingerprint reader located on the side of the phone. For the battery are expected 5,160 mAh with 33W fast charging. The phone should weigh 209 grams, although we don’t have the exact measurements yet.

Poco X3 Full Specifications Thanks Brother @ EAxolotl20 For Translating Video.

• Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

• 6GB + 64GB / ???? + 128GB

• NFC

• Infrared sensor

• side fingerprint sensor

• USB type C & 5160 mAh battery with 33W max charge

• 209g weight pic.twitter.com/GIZpf4tsTR – Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 3, 2020

The data about the rear cameras of the device have also emerged. We know, or we think we know because it will not be official until Monday, that the phone will have 64 megapixels f / 1.79 for its main camera, with 8 megapixels for a super wide angle, with 2 megapixels for depth readings and with 5 megapixels for macro photography. Also that we will have Android 10 with MIUI 12.0.1 (global version) on board.

As for pricing, what has been leaked so far comes from the Philippines and is not at all official. From there it comes that there will be a more modest model (6GB / 64GB) at a price of 10,990 Philippine pesos, about 191 euros, and another superior model (128GB and with NFC) for 12,990 Philippine pesos, about 226 euros. On Monday we will leave doubts on absolutely everything, and we will know if this Poco X3 will debut in Spain and at what price.