Tech NewsMobile

The Poco X3 NFC arrives in Spain: hardware, dates, prices and discounts

By Brian Adam
0
10
Little X3 NFC.
The Poco X3 Nfc Arrives In Spain: Hardware, Dates, Prices

Must Read

Apps

Calls verified by Google will reach all Android with the Phone app

Brian Adam - 0
With Android clearly dominating the mobile landscape by number of active phones, each functionality that Google decides to make public after testing...
Read more
Tech News

Amazon: will the Scout delivery robot also arrive in Europe?

Brian Adam - 0
The Scout robot used by Amazon for deliveries may soon also arrive in Europe and the United Kingdom. To publish the Pocket-Lint indiscretion,...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Microsoft officially presents its new Xbox Series S, the ‘next-gen’ trimmed

Brian Adam - 0
It seems like a lie, but we are less than two months away from the arrival of the new generation of consoles and...
Read more
Science

Is the Y chromosome disappearing from circulation? Will there be no more males?

Brian Adam - 0
Research suggests that the Y chromosome, the coding gene that will determine whether the embryo will be male (denoted by XY) or female (denoted...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Little X3 NFC.

Xiaomi is known for the many smartphones that, historically, it has been placing in the most economical range on the market although in recent times it has not stopped looking up, with some models that boast both hardware and price and that have reached touch the thousand euros without disheveled. In the case of these Poco X3 NFC, we are faced with a mid-range that also arrives in Spain with more than interesting promotions.

Big screens and good performance

This Little X3 NFC lands in our country with a 6.67-inch DotDisplay LCD screen, FHD + resolution of 2,400×1,080 pixels, 20: 9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate (ideal for gaming) and HDR 10. Also, install a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, octa-core processor, with an Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128 of internal storage that we can expand thanks to a microSD.

Little X3 NFC.
Little X3 NFC.

In the photographic part we will find four cameras of 64, 13, 2 and 2MP with angular, ultra wide angle, macro and depth functions, respectively, which allow the smartphone to record videos with 4K resolution of 30 frames per second. In addition, it boasts AI Skyscaping, night mode, precise stabilization and Vlog mode, for those who record themselves talking to the camera at all hours. For the front, we have a 20MP sensor for selfies, which is not bad at all.

This model It comes with NFC, something that the Chinese usually include with a dropper in their terminals, so you can pay with the phone in contactless terminals in stores, in addition to digitizing some documents that are essential to carry such as a driver’s license, ID, etc. In addition, it has wifi 5, 4G connectivity, bluetooth, infrared port, GPS and an installation of Android 10 with MIUI 12. As far as the battery is concerned, This Poco X3 NFC has a 5,160 mAh battery. with 33W fast charge, USB-C connector, double speakers, minijack connector for helmets, 240Hz frequency of scanning the screen in search of keystrokes and fingerprint sensor to unlock the terminal.

Launch offers for the Poco X3 NFC.
Launch offers for the Poco X3 NFC.

It will go on sale next September 10, at 1:00 p.m., and until that date we have some promotions active to buy each variant with discounts. For example, the model with 64GB of storage can be purchased for 199 euros, instead of the 229 PVR set by the manufacturer; and the one of 128 for 249 euros, instead of the 269 that it will have from the end of the promotion.

>

Related Articles

Apps

Calls verified by Google will reach all Android with the Phone app

Brian Adam - 0
With Android clearly dominating the mobile landscape by number of active phones, each functionality that Google decides to make public after testing...
Read more
Tech News

Amazon: will the Scout delivery robot also arrive in Europe?

Brian Adam - 0
The Scout robot used by Amazon for deliveries may soon also arrive in Europe and the United Kingdom. To publish the Pocket-Lint indiscretion,...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Microsoft officially presents its new Xbox Series S, the ‘next-gen’ trimmed

Brian Adam - 0
It seems like a lie, but we are less than two months away from the arrival of the new generation of consoles and...
Read more
Science

Is the Y chromosome disappearing from circulation? Will there be no more males?

Brian Adam - 0
Research suggests that the Y chromosome, the coding gene that will determine whether the embryo will be male (denoted by XY) or female (denoted...
Read more
Reviews

The Orion capsule passes two fundamental revisions: it is ready for Artemis travel!

Brian Adam - 0
Lately Orion has undergone several tests and revisions, and according to what was announced by NASA in these hours the capsule is officially ready...
Read more
Movies

Panasonic introduces the new Lumix S5 hybrid full-frame mirrorless

Brian Adam - 0
Panasonic today unveiled the new LUMIX S5, the hybrid full-frame mirrorless camera with 35mm CMOS sensor with a resolution of 24.2 megapixels, characterized by...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©