The Poco X3 NFC arrives in Spain: hardware, dates, prices and discounts

Xiaomi is known for the many smartphones that, historically, it has been placing in the most economical range on the market although in recent times it has not stopped looking up, with some models that boast both hardware and price and that have reached touch the thousand euros without disheveled. In the case of these Poco X3 NFC, we are faced with a mid-range that also arrives in Spain with more than interesting promotions.

Big screens and good performance

This Little X3 NFC lands in our country with a 6.67-inch DotDisplay LCD screen, FHD + resolution of 2,400×1,080 pixels, 20: 9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate (ideal for gaming) and HDR 10. Also, install a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, octa-core processor, with an Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128 of internal storage that we can expand thanks to a microSD.

Little X3 NFC.

In the photographic part we will find four cameras of 64, 13, 2 and 2MP with angular, ultra wide angle, macro and depth functions, respectively, which allow the smartphone to record videos with 4K resolution of 30 frames per second. In addition, it boasts AI Skyscaping, night mode, precise stabilization and Vlog mode, for those who record themselves talking to the camera at all hours. For the front, we have a 20MP sensor for selfies, which is not bad at all.

This model It comes with NFC, something that the Chinese usually include with a dropper in their terminals, so you can pay with the phone in contactless terminals in stores, in addition to digitizing some documents that are essential to carry such as a driver’s license, ID, etc. In addition, it has wifi 5, 4G connectivity, bluetooth, infrared port, GPS and an installation of Android 10 with MIUI 12. As far as the battery is concerned, This Poco X3 NFC has a 5,160 mAh battery. with 33W fast charge, USB-C connector, double speakers, minijack connector for helmets, 240Hz frequency of scanning the screen in search of keystrokes and fingerprint sensor to unlock the terminal.

Launch offers for the Poco X3 NFC.

It will go on sale next September 10, at 1:00 p.m., and until that date we have some promotions active to buy each variant with discounts. For example, the model with 64GB of storage can be purchased for 199 euros, instead of the 229 PVR set by the manufacturer; and the one of 128 for 249 euros, instead of the 269 that it will have from the end of the promotion.

