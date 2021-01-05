Entertainment

The power of BTS: why Carlos Slim went viral on Twitter thanks to the K-Pop band

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
National social networks woke up with the name of Carlos Slim as a trend. However, it was not for his fortune or because the lOn January 4, the AstraZeneca vaccine was approved for emergency in Mexico, which was financed by the richest man in the country. The reason why it was included in thousands of messages from Twitter users was thanks to the K-Pop band called BTS.

Through a tweet, Big Hit Entertainment, the label of this boy band korean, thanked Claro Music for including them in its list titled “Best of 2020 pop in English“With its worldwide success”Dynamite”.

Because of this message, Mexican fans of the Bangtan, known as MX-ARMY, they began to ask the businessman to fulfill his dream and bring the band to give some concerts in Mexico during this 2021.

Between memes and formal comments, the MX-ARMY has placed all its hopes on the Mexican millionaire (Photo: Twitter)

Some idol followers began to generate hypotheses about the possible concerts they could give due to the good relationship that Carlos Slim’s companies maintain with the BTS label, because thanks to her, several original products of the boy band have arrived in our country.

He January 5, 2021 will be marked as the date where MX-Army flashing concert in Mexico, Bangtan Bom and him asked Carlos Slim to bring the boys, this day we were happy”Wrote a Twitter user.

Among the comments that were given on the subject, BTS fans They also mentioned, in a satirical tone, that Carlos Slim could become a next member of the Korean band if he manages to bring them to the country.

The Korean band's label thanked Slim's company for placing them on a list of the best English pop hits of 2020 (Photo: Twitter)

Likewise, the members of MX-ARMY proposed to the Azteca Stadium as the ideal setting for thousands to see and enjoy their favorite group live, since It is located in the capital of the country and it is an enclosure with capacity for more than 87 thousand people.

I want to see Yoongi with the flag of Mexico with my own eyes is the only thing I ask, yesand imagine seeing the entire Aztec stadium with all the Army bombs lighting it up purple and let him say Army I love you in Spanish aaaaaaaaa Carlos Slim wake up and answer us”They wrote on Twitter.

It should be remembered that This is not the first time that BTS fans have asked Calor Slim to bring them to Mexico. In January 2020, after the Korean group released the list of countries where they would perform concerts that year.

BTS fans proposed the Azteca Stadium as a venue to host the possible great concert (Photo: Twitter)

However, the first stage of Map of the Soul Tour did not include any country of Latin America, so lhe Bangtan fans wasted no time begging the magnate to make a concert in Mexico possible during that tour, but all illusions were dashed when the COVID-19 pandemic caused quarantine in much of the world and Massive events, like concerts, had to be canceled to avoid more infections.

Until now, Carlos Slim, nor any of their companies have commented on the matter, but Twitter users have dedicated a large part of this day to fulfilling their mission of sending you your request through his tweets, and placed their hopes on him to achieve his dream of seeing BTS.

Don’t be Carlos Slim anymore and bring bangtan to Mexico, or are you afraid of success daddy”Is another tweet that is trending thanks to this topic.

|

