The presentation of the OnePlus 8T confirmed: the mobile will see the light in mid-October

After months of rumors, after leaked photos and technical details, OnePlus has confirmed the presentation date of its next mobile: The OnePlus 8T will be released on October 14. It will be a virtual event broadcast on YouTube.

There are not too many months left to complete this 2020 (to the joy of many, for sure) and we still do not have in stores all the mobiles that we aspire to dominate this year. The Christmas straight is anticipated just ahead, hence the brands that have phones to present are rushing the last opportunities. And the OnePlus 8T is one of those candidates to dominate 2020: the mobile is anticipated powerful, of great quality and with a price that should not be exaggerated. We will not have to wait long to reveal all the unknowns.

OnePlus 8T: virtual presentation on October 14 at 4:00 p.m.

As often happens in OnePlus presentations, the devices to be seen have been starring in the rumor scene for some time. And the brand could break the trend of presenting two phones in the same main event: in principle there would be no Pro model, just a OnePlus 8T. In fact, OnePlus itself talks only about that phone in the invitation it has sent to the press.

Following the trend in current presentations, the event will be virtual due to the coronavirus. OnePlus has announced that it will be broadcast through YouTube next October 14 at 4:00 p.m. in Spain. According to the company, the mobile future will count “with new features“that will be present in OnePlus for the first time. We do not know more officially, although surely from OnePlus they are unveiling features before October 14 arrives.

To view the event, and discover first-hand what the OnePlus 8T is like, you can save this page in your favorites. There is less than a month to find out everything.