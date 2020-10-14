The Press Ombudsman rejected a complaint about an article stating that the Gaeltacht was a ‘sex camp’

The Press Ombudsman found that there was no breach of a code of practice which stated that the Gaeltacht was essentially a sex camp set up by Éamon de Valera

The Press Ombudsman rejected a complaint made about a newspaper column claiming that the Gaeltacht was essentially a sex camp set up by Éamon de Valera.

“The Gaeltacht was basically a sex camp established by Éamon de Valera” was the headline of the article by well-known journalist and author, Patrick Freyne published on the Irish Times on 5 June 2020.

The Press Ombudsman said that the headline of the article referred to a “fun” comparison between the reality TV show First Dates Hotel and the trips that Irish teenagers make to Gaeltacht summer colleges.

The complainant described the article as “disgusting” and claimed that it was an “insulting” and “contemptuous” attack on Gaeltacht summer colleges and the teaching of “the first official language of Ireland”. She said the editor should publish an apology.

The did Irish Times defending the column and the press claimed that it was “humor” and that the author did not intend to “really” accept what he wrote “at all”.

Newspapers claimed that they “strongly support the Irish language” and that they “regretted” that the comedy was “misinterpreted”.

When referring the case to the Press Ombudsman, he found that it had not breached any of the five principles of the Irish Press Code of Practice mentioned by the complainant. The complainant alleged that the article was inconsistent with the principle of accuracy and truth, did not distinguish between fact and commentary, did not adhere to the principles of fairness and honesty and violated the principles of to respect people and not to discriminate.

The Ombudsman stated that he thought that readers of the column would understand that the author was a satirist and that what was said about summer colleges would not be read literally. It would also be understood, he said, that the exaggerated arguments of the article were not being presented as facts.

The complainant alleged that “false and misleading allegations had been made about well-organized summer colleges in the Gaeltacht” but the Ombudsman stated that he had not been able to find any such allegations in the article as it was a satire.

The fact that the article was not actually intended to be accepted could not be said to have damaged the reputation of summer colleges, the Ombudsman said.

The complainant also stated that it was not true that Éamon de Valera had established the summer colleges, which the Ombudsman “fully” agreed to. He said, however, that readers of the article would not read the reference to de Valera literally.

Finally, the Press Ombudsman found that the article did not violate the principle that material should not be published which would offend or incite hatred against any person or group on the basis of their race or nationality.

The complainant alleged that the column had fostered hatred against itself based on her language, an argument which the Ombudsman rejected.

“I can’t find any evidence in the column that hatred is being fostered. As mentioned before, the humor was used playfully and should not really be taken for granted, ”he said.

The complainant appealed the Ombudsman’s decision to the Press Council of Ireland, which was also rejected.