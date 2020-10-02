The prices of the new Apple iPhone 12 are filtered

It will be on October 13 when Apple celebrates the online keynote for the presentation of its new iPhone 12 and, the truth is that to this day we already know so many details that we could get an idea of ​​what they will be like by simply closing our eyes. Now, we have to know if these new smartphones will be more or less expensive than last year and, it seems, there is good news.

And it is that once confirmed that four models will arrive, the so-called iPhone 12 Mini, another normal and then the Pro and Pro Max, there was a curiosity to know to what extent those LiDAR sensors, or 5G connectivity, would make smartphones more expensive. It is true that everything points to the fact that we will not have a wall charger in the box, nor Earpods, so the bill could be in favor of those accounts that the Cupertino people always do.

In dollars, the “Pro” are cheaper

We make the precision of speaking in dollars because Apple has the habit of not converting those prices respecting the exchange rate to euros at all times, nor applying the 1: 1 account for which we would also lose out in Europe, so it opts always by systematically making them more expensive. An example: an iPhone 11 Pro Max with 512GB of storage (the most expensive) costs in the US $ 1,449, which at the change represent about 1,240 euros. That same model, bought in Spain, comes out for 1,659 euros, that is, 419 more than it should. A real outrage.

ANGELA WEISS AFP

If we do the account of a model already on the market, it is so that you can later compare how the prices of the new iPhone 12 can be when they arrive in Spain and that, on paper and if these data are confirmed, they will be significantly cheaper. The Mini model will be sold at $ 649, $ 699 and $ 799 for 64, 128 and 256GB storage configurations, respectively.. For its part, the standard iPhone 12 will go up to $ 749, 799 and 899 for the same capacities as its younger brother. In the latter case, Apple makes the range significantly more expensive compared to last year’s iPhone 11, which now cost $ 699, $ 749 and $ 849.

The new iPhone 12 Pro with 6.1-inch screen will have a starting price of $ 999 for the 128GB model, then increasing to 1,099 and 1,299 for the 256 and 512 gig configurations. What are the current prices of the iPhone 11 Pro? Well, initially the cost is the same, $ 999, but later the 256 and 512GB models go up to $ 1,149 and $ 1,349, respectively. In other words, in this case we are winning. And finally the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Estimated prices for the 128, 256 and 512GB models will be $ 1,099, 1,199 and $ 1,399 compared to the 1,099, 1,249 and 1,449 dollars that the iPhone 11 Pro Max currently cost. With all of the above on the table, What do you think will be the price range that Apple will apply in Spain?

