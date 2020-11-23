The processor that came from the cold: the Elbrus-8CB is an octa-core CPU that aspires to compete with the mics of Intel and AMD

In 2015 we were talking about MCST (Moscow Center of SPARC Technologies), an unknown Russian company that was dedicated to a unique field: the manufacture of processors that they themselves compared with the Core i3 and Core i5 of the time.

Little has been known about the company since then, but their work has continued and now they have wanted to go one step further and have presented a Motherboard in Mini-ITX format with its Elbrus-8CB CPU, a model with eight cores at 1.5 GHz that aims to expand the use of these chips.

Taking (a little) the witness of the mythical Itanium

The Mini-ITX board has this processor that makes use of a VLIW architecture (Very Long Instruction Word) that Intel tried to pull off in the past with its near-mythical (and failed) Itanium (IA-64).

The Russian company’s proposal is called IcepeakITX Elbrus-8CB, and in addition to the processor, it has a RAM memory configuration that can be 8 or 32 GB of DDR4-2400 memory.

In this project draws the attention of pressure, humidity sensors or that of a gyroscope and a GPS sensor that make it the basis for embedded and probably industrial applications.

Its connectivity, yes, is not up to the times, and has a PCIe 2.0 x16 slot (just when we began to see the popularization of PCIe 4.0) in addition to two M.2 connectors for SSD units and four SATA connectors for storage units that accept this type of interface. We have Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, two HDMI 2.0 ports and up to five USB 3.0 ports.

Those responsible for the development ensure that the board also has a x86-64 firmware that allows code of this architecture to be run with minimal overhead for the system, which in theory would allow the use of this board and its processor to install operating systems such as Windows 10 or functional Linux distributions, although there is currently no specific software compatibility data.

A Russian processor that will find it difficult to compete with the big boys

The development of the IcepeakITX Elbrus-8CB board is about to end, and it will be then when those interested in this platform can buy it and experiment with it.

The Elbrus-8CB processor has 3.5 billion transistors, has a 90 W TDP, and is manufactured using 28 nanometer technology. With these data it seems logical to think that has a hard time competing with the latest from Intel and AMD, much more advanced in manufacturing processes and with many tables in the field of its microarchitectures.

In Tom’s Hardware they explain that the performance is predictably much lower than the processors with which it wants to compete. A good example is AMD’s EPYC family; which in the case of its modern 8-core models achieves 2.3 TFLOPS of performance, about ten times what those Elbrus-8CB promise that yes, they work at 1.5 GHz compared to 3.7 – 3.9 GHz of the EPYC.

There is another curiosity more: unlike the proprietary proposals of Intel and AMD with which it tries to compete, MCST offers both proprietary C / C ++ compiler from the Russian company (but not its source code), its bootloader, and the source code for the board’s schematics, design specs, and feedback from that design process.

Previous models of similar MSCT plates were around the 1,000 euros, which also makes its price an obstacle for many.

It therefore seems that we are facing a curious proposal not so much for its (apparently) modest performance but to be able to propose an alternative in a market absolutely dominated by Intel and AMD. Be that as it may, we must continue to be attentive to these cold-weather processors: they may one day be able to propose a much more serious alternative in this segment.